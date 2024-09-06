Jennifer Lopez Made a $60 Million Compromise When She and Ben Affleck Bought the House They Shared Together
Buying the Beverly Hills mansion was apparently "Ben’s idea."
Jennifer Lopez made at least one very big compromise during her marriage to Ben Affleck—a $60 million compromise, according to a new report.
A source told People that Lopez was never really a fan of the 38,000 sq. ft. Beverly Hills mansion she and Affleck bought together for a reported $60.8 million in May 2023 (they listed the home for $68 million in July, shortly before Lopez filed for divorce).
"The $68 million mansion was Ben’s idea and a major compromise for her," the source told People of the 12-bedroom, 24-bathroom contemporary-style (read: ultra-modern) home, which was a far cry from the actress and singer's preferred aesthetic. "She loves the romantic, Spanish, European vibe."
As for why Lopez agreed to the purchase, the source suggested that the former couple's large blended family (which included Affleck's three children with his ex-wife Jennifer Garner, Violet, 18, Seraphina, 15 and Samuel, 12, as well as Lopez's 16-year-old twins Max and Emme, whom she shares with her ex-husband, Marc Anthony), played a big role in the decision.
"She agreed to it because of its spacious layout, accommodating both their families, a gym and a pickleball court, office space, plus it has two private entrances," the source said.
There are two sides to every story, though, and a second source told People that it was actually Affleck who made a sacrifice by agreeing to the pricey Beverly Hills mansion, since the commute to and from his kids' primary home in Brentwood was a lot.
“His life’s in Brentwood. His kids live there. It was such a pain and time consuming for Ben to navigate traffic from their house. He never liked it," the Affleck source claimed, citing the fact that the actor rented a house in Brentwood after his split from Lopez as further proof that he was never a fan of the Beverly Hills home.
Stay In The Know
Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here.
Although Lopez and Affleck had not publicly announced their split when they listed the mansion for sale in July, industry insiders quickly pointed to the decision, along with Affleck's solo purchase of a $20 million home in Los Angeles the same month, as evidence that a divorce announcement could be imminent.
"Generally, people do not sell their primary residence a year after they buy it unless there is a divorce, a death, or some kind of desperation. I’m also going to take (a guess) that they’re not going to walk out of this making money," real estate agent Josh Flagg told People at the time. "They’re going to either break even or take a small loss."
Kayleigh Roberts is a freelance writer and editor with over 10 years of professional experience covering entertainment of all genres, from new movie and TV releases to nostalgia, and celebrity news. Her byline has appeared in Marie Claire, Cosmopolitan, ELLE, Harper’s Bazaar, The Atlantic, Allure, Entertainment Weekly, MTV, Bustle, Refinery29, Girls’ Life Magazine, Just Jared, and Tiger Beat, among other publications. She's a graduate of the Medill School of Journalism at Northwestern University.
-
Actually, Taylor Swift's Corset Is a Sweet Travis Kelce Tribute
I think I've seen this film before....
By Halie LeSavage Last updated
-
Taylor Swift's Red Lip, Classic Thing Gets a Subtle Update
New season, new lipstick shade.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Taylor Swift Is Back in Her WAG Style Era
She attended the first game of the season in a rising denim trend.
By Halie LeSavage Last updated
-
Jennifer Lopez Reportedly Wants to "Make Over Her Image" After Her Divorce from Ben Affleck
"She needs advice from some new people."
By Kayleigh Roberts Published
-
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's Divorce Could "Get Ugly" Because They Didn't Have a Prenup
“There are some sticking points over financials," a source says.
By Kayleigh Roberts Published
-
Ben Affleck Reportedly Hasn't Been in Contact with Jennifer Lopez's Children at All
"It’s like he left, but she is especially close to his kids."
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Jennifer Lopez Once Made Heart-Breaking Comments About Why She Thought She and Ben Affleck Would Never Split Again
I can't handle this.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Astrologer Explains How the Planets Affected Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's Divorce
They had different priorities.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Jennifer Garner Allegedly Played "Mediator" in Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's Split
"A man's ex-wife should never have to play mediator in a divorce from his new wife."
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Jennifer Lopez Thought Ben Affleck Was a "Changed Man" But Being Married to Him Was "Impossible"
"Friends think he is selfish, sullen, impossible to please most of the time and negative."
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Mindy Kaling Tells Ben Affleck to "Hang In There" on Stage at the DNC Amid Jennifer Lopez Divorce
She was paying tribute to her home state of Massachusetts.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published