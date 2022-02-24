Jennifer Lopez Sweetly Wished Her Twins Emme and Max a Happy Birthday: "I Will Love You Forever and Ever and Ever"
Daaaawww.
Jennifer Lopez wears many hats, but "mom" is one of the roles that means the most to her.
The star recently took to Instagram to wish her kids, twins Emme and Max Muñiz, a very happy 14th birthday.
For the occasion, she shared the most adorable video montage of herself and the children—whom she shares with ex Marc Anthony—over the years.
Alongside the video, Lopez wrote, "So this is 1️4!!!! My babies, my sunshine, my loves. Happiest of birthdays to my two coconuts #MaxAndLulu.
"You have taught me the true meaning of life and have changed me forever in the most amazing way…I am so grateful for you both!!! I only hope I can be half of the blessing you have been to my life.
"Today marks a very special day…it’s 2/22/22…they say this day is a rare once in a lifetime moment for humanity…today breaks open the door to a more fulfilling sustainable and aligned future…a day to move forward and stop living in the past. A rebirth.
"It’s no wonder to me because this day 14 years ago has always symbolized for me the first day of the rest of my life. Max and Lulu, I will love you forever and ever and ever… #UntilItBeatsNoMore. Thank you to all the beautiful JLovers for your videos…I love them so much. #Rebirth #14 #HappyBirthdayCoconuts"
Emme is often seen out and about with her mom, for instance on a recent shopping trip, or heading for dinner with Lopez' new partner Ben Affleck. Most notably, the teenager performed alongside her mom during the Super Bowl halftime show in 2020. A talented—and super sweet—family.
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Bustle and Shape. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
