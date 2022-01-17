Jennifer Lopez Nailed L.A. Hippie Chic Style While Out and About With Daughter Emme

I've personally been fooled by the rocks that she got.

Jennifer Lopez is seen on January 15, 2022 in Los Angeles, California
(Image credit: Getty/Bellocqimages/Bauer-Griffin)
Picture it: You're out and about in L.A., maybe in West Hollywood or Beverly Hills, when suddenly you spot an outfit that looks plucked straight out of the pages of a fashion magazine. You turn to get a better look, and it's Jennifer Lopez. What did you expect? You're in L.A.

Anyway, that's what happened to some lucky onlookers this past weekend, when J. Lo stepped out for a shopping trip with daughter Emme, and wore a characteristically gorgeous outfit.

The star stunned in an oatmeal cropped turtleneck sweater, a three-toned denim maxi skirt by Dior and camel-colored heeled boots.

Jennifer Lopez is seen on January 15, 2022 in Los Angeles, California

(Image credit: Getty/Bellocqimages/Bauer-Griffin)

She wore her hair in a tight, high bun, and accessorized with giant geometric sunglasses, wide gold hoop earrings, a pink facemask with figures on it, a black tasselled Chanel bag, and the obligatory "papped in Hollywood" takeout coffee cup.

Jennifer Lopez is seen on January 15, 2022 in Los Angeles, California

(Image credit: Getty/Bellocqimages/Bauer-Griffin)

The actress, singer and entrepreneur, accompanied by Emme, was pictured on the sidewalk and browsing a clothing store.

Jennifer Lopez is seen on January 15, 2022 in Los Angeles, California

(Image credit: Getty/Bellocqimages/Bauer-Griffin)

If you for some strange reason still had some reservations as to just how much of a fashion icon Lopez is, here's a handy-dandy selection of 83 of her best outfits of all time for you. Hope that helps.

When it comes to dressing, the celeb has it down to an art—whether she's on a casual family outing or walking the red carpet. See for example this business-meets-fashion outfit on set with Netflix, this dream summertime get-up while cruising around the Mediterranean, and this totally over-the-top brocade affair at a recent Dolce & Gabbana runway show in Venice. As Emily in Paris would say, "oh la la!"

Iris Goldsztajn
Iris Goldsztajn

Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author whose work has appeared in InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Stylist, HelloGiggles, SheKnows, Metro, Fabulous, Nicki Swift, POPSUGAR, Alma and more. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.

