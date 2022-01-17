Jennifer Lopez Nailed L.A. Hippie Chic Style While Out and About With Daughter Emme
I've personally been fooled by the rocks that she got.
By Iris Goldsztajn published
Picture it: You're out and about in L.A., maybe in West Hollywood or Beverly Hills, when suddenly you spot an outfit that looks plucked straight out of the pages of a fashion magazine. You turn to get a better look, and it's Jennifer Lopez. What did you expect? You're in L.A.
Anyway, that's what happened to some lucky onlookers this past weekend, when J. Lo stepped out for a shopping trip with daughter Emme, and wore a characteristically gorgeous outfit.
The star stunned in an oatmeal cropped turtleneck sweater, a three-toned denim maxi skirt by Dior and camel-colored heeled boots.
She wore her hair in a tight, high bun, and accessorized with giant geometric sunglasses, wide gold hoop earrings, a pink facemask with figures on it, a black tasselled Chanel bag, and the obligatory "papped in Hollywood" takeout coffee cup.
The actress, singer and entrepreneur, accompanied by Emme, was pictured on the sidewalk and browsing a clothing store.
If you for some strange reason still had some reservations as to just how much of a fashion icon Lopez is, here's a handy-dandy selection of 83 of her best outfits of all time for you. Hope that helps.
When it comes to dressing, the celeb has it down to an art—whether she's on a casual family outing or walking the red carpet. See for example this business-meets-fashion outfit on set with Netflix, this dream summertime get-up while cruising around the Mediterranean, and this totally over-the-top brocade affair at a recent Dolce & Gabbana runway show in Venice. As Emily in Paris would say, "oh la la!"
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author whose work has appeared in InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Stylist, HelloGiggles, SheKnows, Metro, Fabulous, Nicki Swift, POPSUGAR, Alma and more. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
-
Kate Middleton Is Responsible for the Royal Family's Future, Insider Says
Sounds like a lot...
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Kanye West Said Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Helped Him Attend Chicago's Birthday Party After He Claimed He Wasn't Invited
There are two versions of this story.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
When Are We Getting Season 2 of 'Yellowjackets'?
We have so many questions!
By Quinci LeGardye
-
Kendall Jenner Wore a Pair of Denim Cutoffs with the Ankles Still Attached
I have questions.
By Gina Mei
-
Katy Perry Will Have Her Pizza and Wear It Too
You are what you eat.
By Laura Cohen