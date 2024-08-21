Jennifer Lopez Choosing Wedding Anniversary to File for Divorce From Ben Affleck "Speaks a Ton," Says Source

Jennifer Lopez filed for divorce from Ben Affleck on Aug. 20, one of their two wedding anniversaries.

The date coincided with the two-year mark after they celebrated their marriage in Georgia, a few weeks after they first tied the knot in Las Vegas in July 2022.

After months of speculation, TMZ was first to break the sad news that the Bennifer marriage was officially over.

"She was done waiting and the date she did it speaks a ton," a source told People.

The way she went about it "gives her control of the process," the source continued. "It's good that she did it."

A second insider told the publication, "She tried really hard to make things work and is heartbroken. The kids are a top priority, as they always have been."

In a second report from People, a source claimed that Affleck hadn't "shown any commitment and interest in making their marriage work."

Stay In The Know Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Although it had been foreshadowed for months, the news is sure to come as a blow for fans of Bennifer's decades-long romance.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez pictured together in 2003. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The two first met in 2002 and soon got engaged, but eventually split in 2004 before they could exchange vows. Both went on to marry other people and have children, but they reconnected in 2021, giving fans faith in second-chance love.

Writing in her newsletter On The JLo in April 2022, Lopez herself dreamily described their second engagement. "Saturday night while at my favorite place on earth (in the bubble bath), my beautiful love got on one knee and proposed," the star wrote.

She continued, "It was nothing fancy at all, but it was the most romantic thing I could’ve ever imagined...just a quiet Saturday night at home, two people promising to always be there for each other. Two very lucky people. Who got a second chance at true love."

They were married weeks later, but sadly called it quits earlier this year, with Lopez' Aug. 20 divorce filing listing April 26 as their official separation date.