Hailey and Justin Bieber Elevated the Grunge Look for Their Latest Sushi Date

Hailey and Justin Bieber have an impeccable sense of style—unsurprising, when one of the spouses is an international supermodel. Totally hitting the mark with their couple fashion once again, the Biebers stepped out for a date night at West Hollywood spot Sushi Park (as noted by the Daily Mail), each rocking an elevated grunge look.

The model wore dark blue wide-legged jeans with a white crop top and an oversized leather bomber by Magda Butrym, and accessorized with white sneakers and a Bottega Veneta purse. Her husband went for an autumnal palette in a color-blocked oversized button-up shirt and maroon pants. He also wore white sneakers and a backwards baseball cap.

MEGA Getty Images

MEGA Getty Images

MEGA Getty Images

Although Cher Horowitz and the friends in Avril Lavigne's "Sk8er Boi" may not have approved, Hailey Bieber clearly has no "problem with his baggy clothes."

The Biebers got married in 2018, and have often spoken candidly about their married life. Hailey Bieber recently shared her daily routine with Marie Claire, and spoke about their bedtime habits as a couple. "We try to have a rule where once we get in bed and the TV's on, we're off our phones for the rest of the night—unless it's urgent or we're setting an alarm," she told us. "I'm trying to break the habit of being on the phone right before bed. I know it's not healthy for your brain. Honestly, my favorite thing is either to get in bed and watch a good show or movie, or just talk away until I'm tired."

Iris Goldsztajn Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author whose work has appeared in InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Stylist, HelloGiggles, SheKnows, Metro, Fabulous, Nicki Swift, POPSUGAR, Alma and more.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io