Today's Top Stories
1
5 Women Journalists Reflect on Covering 9/11
2
Let's Celebrate Olivia Rodrigo's Asian Heritage
3
The Best Labor Day Sales to Start Shopping Now
4
Get Hooked on 'The Heart Principle'
5
What Maeve Reilly Wears to Work

Hailey and Justin Bieber Elevated the Grunge Look for Their Latest Sushi Date

They took couple fashion to the next level.

By Iris Goldsztajn
new york, ny september 14 justin bieber and hailey baldwin are seen on september 14, 2018 in new york city photo by gothamgc images
GothamGetty Images

Hailey and Justin Bieber have an impeccable sense of style—unsurprising, when one of the spouses is an international supermodel. Totally hitting the mark with their couple fashion once again, the Biebers stepped out for a date night at West Hollywood spot Sushi Park (as noted by the Daily Mail), each rocking an elevated grunge look.

The model wore dark blue wide-legged jeans with a white crop top and an oversized leather bomber by Magda Butrym, and accessorized with white sneakers and a Bottega Veneta purse. Her husband went for an autumnal palette in a color-blocked oversized button-up shirt and maroon pants. He also wore white sneakers and a backwards baseball cap.

west hollywood, ca september 01 justin bieber and wife hailey bieber are seen leaving dinner on september 01, 2021 in west hollywood, california photo by megagc images
MEGAGetty Images
west hollywood, ca september 01 justin bieber is seen leaving dinner on september 01, 2021 in west hollywood, california photo by megagc images
MEGAGetty Images
west hollywood, ca september 01 hailey bieber is seen leaving dinner on september 01, 2021 in west hollywood, california photo by megagc images
MEGAGetty Images

Although Cher Horowitz and the friends in Avril Lavigne's "Sk8er Boi" may not have approved, Hailey Bieber clearly has no "problem with his baggy clothes."

The Biebers got married in 2018, and have often spoken candidly about their married life. Hailey Bieber recently shared her daily routine with Marie Claire, and spoke about their bedtime habits as a couple. "We try to have a rule where once we get in bed and the TV's on, we're off our phones for the rest of the night—unless it's urgent or we're setting an alarm," she told us. "I'm trying to break the habit of being on the phone right before bed. I know it's not healthy for your brain. Honestly, my favorite thing is either to get in bed and watch a good show or movie, or just talk away until I'm tired."

Related Stories
Hailey Bieber Responds to Pregnancy Speculation
Hailey Apologized to a Restaurant Hostess
This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Celebrity
Hilary Duff Has Started Filming 'HIMYF'
Kate & Will Had a "Special Time" at Balmoral
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Tom Holland Calls Zendaya "My MJ" on Her Birthday
Meghan and Harry Once Stalked Each Other on IG
Meghan Markle Bullying Claims Were "Rescinded"
Britney's Lawyer Says Her Dad Should Resign Now
Royals "Worried" About Making Up With The Sussexes
Adele & Rich Paul Stepped Out for a Romantic Date
Benji Madden Celebrated Cameron Diaz on Insta
Priyanka Is Nick Jonas' "Snack" in NSFW New Pic