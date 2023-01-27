Hailey Bieber Looked So Good in a Micro Mini-Skirt While Out in NYC With Justin

A wholeee vibe.

Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber are seen on January 22, 2023 in New York City
(Image credit: Photo by Gotham / Getty)
Iris Goldsztajn
By Iris Goldsztajn
published

Hailey Bieber has done it again: She's pulled off an outfit previously thought of as unpull-offable (anyone have a contact number for Merriam-Webster? I have a submission request).

The supermodel stepped out for a cup of coffee in New York City with husband Justin recently, and she brought out one of those micro mini-skirts popularized by Miu Miu in early 2022—and oh my goodness, she looked so good in it.

Hailey wore a gray pleated micro mini with near-bare legs during the NYC winter (I think she's wearing paper-thin tights but I could be wrong). She paired it with a white t-shirt and socks, an oatmeal sweater, an oversized black wool coat and patent black loafers. She also accessorized with retro sunglasses and a Bottega Veneta Cassette bag. It is such a look, and I love it.

In the background of the paparazzi pics from their coffee run, Justin hangs back to leave the spotlight for his wife, sipping his coffee and wearing a turquoise hoodie, baggy jeans, a gray beanie and simple sneakers.

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber are seen on January 22, 2023 in New York City.

(Image credit: Photo by Gotham / Getty)

BTW, it looks like "short" is Hailey's word of the year, because she literally just revealed that she chopped her hair into a dramatic bob. She posted a video of herself with her new haircut on TikTok with the simple caption, "oops."

@haileybieber (opens in new tab)

oops 🔪👩🏼‍🍳💇🏼‍♀️

♬ original sound - sped up sounds (opens in new tab)

Commenters all said the same thing: that she looks like "Hailey Baldwin," AKA that she has reverted to some of the style choices she made when she first became famous as a model, before her marriage to Justin.

Also, nobody doubts how influential this chop will prove to be: "Now all the tiktok girlies are about to have this haircut in the next 5-7 business days," one person wrote. Yeah, fair.

Iris Goldsztajn
Iris Goldsztajn
Morning Editor

Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Bustle and Shape. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸