Hailey Bieber has done it again: She's pulled off an outfit previously thought of as unpull-offable (anyone have a contact number for Merriam-Webster? I have a submission request).

The supermodel stepped out for a cup of coffee in New York City with husband Justin recently, and she brought out one of those micro mini-skirts popularized by Miu Miu in early 2022—and oh my goodness, she looked so good in it.

Hailey wore a gray pleated micro mini with near-bare legs during the NYC winter (I think she's wearing paper-thin tights but I could be wrong). She paired it with a white t-shirt and socks, an oatmeal sweater, an oversized black wool coat and patent black loafers. She also accessorized with retro sunglasses and a Bottega Veneta Cassette bag. It is such a look, and I love it.

In the background of the paparazzi pics from their coffee run, Justin hangs back to leave the spotlight for his wife, sipping his coffee and wearing a turquoise hoodie, baggy jeans, a gray beanie and simple sneakers.

(Image credit: Photo by Gotham / Getty)

BTW, it looks like "short" is Hailey's word of the year, because she literally just revealed that she chopped her hair into a dramatic bob. She posted a video of herself with her new haircut on TikTok with the simple caption, "oops."

Commenters all said the same thing: that she looks like "Hailey Baldwin," AKA that she has reverted to some of the style choices she made when she first became famous as a model, before her marriage to Justin.

Also, nobody doubts how influential this chop will prove to be: "Now all the tiktok girlies are about to have this haircut in the next 5-7 business days," one person wrote. Yeah, fair.