Justin Bieber Shares a Bunch of Pictures of Wife Hailey's Baby Bump

Justin Bieber is a proud dad-to-be.
The "Peaches" singer took to Instagram on Thursday to share a bunch of pictures featuring wife Hailey Bieber's growing baby bump.
In one series, Hailey is wearing a sheer black top which shows off her bump in a couple of photos, and in another photo, she's baring her bump with a white crop top. Justin captioned this post, "They wish baby, they wish."
A post shared by Justin Bieber
A photo posted by justinbieber on
In a second post, which Justin offered up without a caption, he shared a handful of pictures of the two of them looking very cool and fashionable together.
"So excited for you," commented actress Ashley Benson.
A post shared by Justin Bieber
A photo posted by justinbieber on
Hailey also reshared this post on her Stories, writing, "Mom n Dad fr" (That's "for real" for the old people here.)
The Biebers, who tied the knot in 2018, announced their happy pregnancy news earlier this month, sharing a video and photos from their vow renewal ceremony—in which Hailey's bump was clearly visible.
Stay In The Know
Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here.
A post shared by Hailey Rhode Baldwin Bieber
A photo posted by haileybieber on
The singer and the model have both been open about wanting kids together over the years, though they reportedly "didn’t want to rush" things, instead enjoying just being married for a few years beforehand.
Speaking to Ellen DeGeneres in 2020, Justin said, "I am going to have as many [children] as Hailey is wishing to push out. I’d love to have myself a little tribe. But, yeah, it’s her body and whatever she wants to do…I think she wants to have a few."
Meanwhile, Hailey has shared her fears around raising children in the public eye. "I want kids so bad but I get scared," she told The Sunday Times in 2023. "It’s enough that people say things about my husband or my friends. I can’t imagine having to confront people saying things about a child."
Still, in the same interview, she also shared her hopes as a future mother. "We can only do the best we can to raise them," she said. "As long as they feel loved and safe." Absolutely.
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of British Vogue, InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Refinery29 and SELF. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
-
Chris Hemsworth Says Wife Elsa Pataky "Put Aside Her Own Dreams" to Support His Career
He expressed his endless gratitude for her.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Patrick Mahomes and Erin Andrews Both Just Took Credit for Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Romance
There are literally so many would-be matchmakers in this story.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
The TikTok Crowd Is Swapping Black Mascara for This Cool-Girl Color—I Cosign the Trend
Total eye candy.
By Jamie Schneider Published
-
Hailey Bieber’s Current No. 1 Pregnancy Craving Is, Admittedly, a Bit Bizarre
But, like she said, we’re “not allowed to judge.”
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
Hailey Bieber Posts the Cutest New Baby Bump Pics
One word: wow.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Hailey Bieber “Didn’t Want to Rush” Having a Baby Too Quickly After Getting Married to Husband Justin Bieber
There was a reason why the mom-to-be opted to wait a bit before expanding her family.
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
Hailey and Justin Bieber Reportedly Already Have a Name For Their Baby
Place your bets, y'all.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Hailey and Justin Bieber Exchange Full Eternity Rings Worth an Estimated $69k for Their Vow Renewal
Powerful symbols of their love.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
It’s Official—Hailey Bieber Is Pregnant with Her First Child
Both Hailey and her husband of nearly six years, Justin, have both expressed a desire to become parents.
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
Hailey Bieber Calls Husband Justin Bieber a "Pretty Crier" After He Posts Selfies With Tears
The post comes amid split rumors, which Hailey has shut down.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Hailey Bieber Tells the World Her Marriage to Justin Is Fine—Through Literal Easter Eggs
The personalized eggs convey a message much deeper than just their names.
By Meghan De Maria Published