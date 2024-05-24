Justin Bieber Shares a Bunch of Pictures of Wife Hailey's Baby Bump

Justin Bieber is a proud dad-to-be.

The "Peaches" singer took to Instagram on Thursday to share a bunch of pictures featuring wife Hailey Bieber's growing baby bump.

In one series, Hailey is wearing a sheer black top which shows off her bump in a couple of photos, and in another photo, she's baring her bump with a white crop top. Justin captioned this post, "They wish baby, they wish."

In a second post, which Justin offered up without a caption, he shared a handful of pictures of the two of them looking very cool and fashionable together.

"So excited for you," commented actress Ashley Benson.

Hailey also reshared this post on her Stories, writing, "Mom n Dad fr" (That's "for real" for the old people here.)

Hailey Bieber reshares Justin's grid post on her Instagram Stories. (Image credit: Courtesy of Hailey Bieber / Instagram)

The Biebers, who tied the knot in 2018, announced their happy pregnancy news earlier this month, sharing a video and photos from their vow renewal ceremony—in which Hailey's bump was clearly visible.

The singer and the model have both been open about wanting kids together over the years, though they reportedly "didn’t want to rush" things, instead enjoying just being married for a few years beforehand.

Speaking to Ellen DeGeneres in 2020, Justin said, "I am going to have as many [children] as Hailey is wishing to push out. I’d love to have myself a little tribe. But, yeah, it’s her body and whatever she wants to do…I think she wants to have a few."

Meanwhile, Hailey has shared her fears around raising children in the public eye. "I want kids so bad but I get scared," she told The Sunday Times in 2023. "It’s enough that people say things about my husband or my friends. I can’t imagine having to confront people saying things about a child."

Still, in the same interview, she also shared her hopes as a future mother. "We can only do the best we can to raise them," she said. "As long as they feel loved and safe." Absolutely.