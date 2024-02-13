Justin Bieber Was Asked to Perform With Usher at the Super Bowl But "Wasn't Feeling It"

In the days leading up to the Super Bowl, there had been speculation that Justin Bieber would be joining Usher on stage for his half-time performance.

But on Sunday, Bieber was pictured sitting in the stands with his wife, Hailey Bieber, and did not grace the stage. Instead, Usher was joined by Alicia Keys, Lil Jon, Ludacris, H.E.R., and Jermaine Dupri.

Bieber and Usher have been friends for years, and performed together before, so what made this time different?

Justin Bieber and Usher in 2012. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Many speculated that the pair had fallen out, but a source turned to Page Six to clarify the matter.

They claimed, “There’s no bad blood between Usher and Justin. Justin just wasn’t up for it—he just wasn’t feeling it.”

Bieber did look a little worn out in the stands, according to people attending.

Apparently, sources added that Usher did his best to try and persuade the Biebs. He wanted to pay tribute to their musical history together, and likely give the people what they want.

Usher is seen to have played a large part in Bieber's success, as the pair duetted on “Somebody to Love” in 2010. He was a mentor of sorts to Bieber, after the youngster was discovered on Youtube by Scooter Braun.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

While many of us were disappointed not to see Bieber on stage, it did ensure that there was "One Less Lonely Girl" in the audience, as the married couple linked arms throughout the game.

Hailey appeared to channel the trendy "mob wife" aesthetic in an oversized leopard print coat and sunglasses.

And speaking of wives, did Usher actually get married this weekend?

Apparently, performing at the halftime show wasn't enough, as he obtained a marriage license in Clark County, Nevada with his longtime girlfriend Jennifer Goicoechea on Thursday.

The pair tied the knot before performing, and he was spotted wearing a gold band on his left ring finger.