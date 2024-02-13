Justin Bieber Was Asked to Perform With Usher at the Super Bowl But "Wasn't Feeling It"

In the days leading up to the Super Bowl, there had been speculation that Justin Bieber would be joining Usher on stage for his half-time performance.
But on Sunday, Bieber was pictured sitting in the stands with his wife, Hailey Bieber, and did not grace the stage. Instead, Usher was joined by Alicia Keys, Lil Jon, Ludacris, H.E.R., and Jermaine Dupri.
Bieber and Usher have been friends for years, and performed together before, so what made this time different?
Many speculated that the pair had fallen out, but a source turned to Page Six to clarify the matter.
They claimed, “There’s no bad blood between Usher and Justin. Justin just wasn’t up for it—he just wasn’t feeling it.”
Bieber did look a little worn out in the stands, according to people attending.
Apparently, sources added that Usher did his best to try and persuade the Biebs. He wanted to pay tribute to their musical history together, and likely give the people what they want.
Usher is seen to have played a large part in Bieber's success, as the pair duetted on “Somebody to Love” in 2010. He was a mentor of sorts to Bieber, after the youngster was discovered on Youtube by Scooter Braun.
While many of us were disappointed not to see Bieber on stage, it did ensure that there was "One Less Lonely Girl" in the audience, as the married couple linked arms throughout the game.
Hailey appeared to channel the trendy "mob wife" aesthetic in an oversized leopard print coat and sunglasses.
And speaking of wives, did Usher actually get married this weekend?
Apparently, performing at the halftime show wasn't enough, as he obtained a marriage license in Clark County, Nevada with his longtime girlfriend Jennifer Goicoechea on Thursday.
The pair tied the knot before performing, and he was spotted wearing a gold band on his left ring finger.
Stay In The Know
Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here.
Fleurine Tideman is a freelance writer who is always ready to discuss celebrities, entertainment, mental health, relationships and anything else her busy brain comes up with. She comes from the small, rainy land of the Netherlands, but she uses the flexibility of her work to travel around Europe and explore new places. She spent several years working in the travel industry, which taught her how to fit insane amounts in her hand luggage. She has a degree in Psychology and Anthropology, which she uses to psychoanalyse herself and others. She’s a regular contributor for Betches, and you can also find her work on Pop Sugar, Insider, Time Out or her own blog, Symptoms of Living. At Marie Claire, she’ll be covering celebrity news, usually written to the sounds of Taylor Swift.
-
24 Sale Finds from J.Crew, Gap, and Banana Republic that Nail Transitional Style
Warmer weather will be here before you know it.
By Brooke Knappenberger
-
Dakota Johnson's Spider Web Gown Shimmers From Every Angle
She took the premiere dress code seriously.
By Melony Forcier
-
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Just Low-Key Launched a New Sussex.com Website
"The office of Prince Harry & Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex."
By Danielle Campoamor
-
The Super Bowl Might Not Be the Only Milestone Moment in Usher's Life This Week—Is He About to Get Married?
When in Vegas!
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Here’s How Much Usher Is Getting Paid to Perform at the Super Bowl Halftime Show
The answer might stun you.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Usher's Super Bowl Performance Was a Star-Studded Affair
Is it really a "Yeah!" rendition without Ludacris and Lil Jon?
By Meghan De Maria
-
Justin and Hailey Bieber’s Marriage Apparently Works Because of Three Major Reasons
The Biebers are five years into marriage and are “in a good place” after navigating “growing pains.”
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Our Best Predictions on Who Might Perform Alongside Usher at the Super Bowl Halftime Show
Usher said publicly he wouldn’t be the only superstar onstage Sunday night.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Just In Case You Thought There Was Trouble In Paradise with the Biebers, Let These Photos Speak for Themselves
Divorce rumors? What divorce rumors?
By Fleurine Tideman
-
Hailey Bieber and Kendall Jenner Are a Mixture of Friendly Smiles and Rude Gestures at Lakers Game
The BFFs exhibited a wide range of interactions with the ever-present cameras.
By Fleurine Tideman
-
Hailey Bieber Wears $16,000 Worth of Body Jewelry—Oh, and a Bikini, Too
While your eyes linger on the jewelry, don't miss her clever product placement in the photo.
By Fleurine Tideman