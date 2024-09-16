Wait, Did Kaia Gerber Skip the 2024 Emmys Red Carpet?
The model was nowhere to be seen.
Kaia Gerber seemingly skipped the 2024 Emmy awards. The Palm Royale actor was expected to be in attendance given the show's nomination in the outstanding limited series category. Which is a shame, really, because I was really looking forward to seeing what Gerber and her new stylist Molly Dickson might pull for the red carpet.
Gerber began working with Dickson—whose other celebrity clientele includes Bella Hadid, Sydney Sweeney, and Camila Mendes—over the summer. Since then, Gerber's approach to red-carpet dressing has noticed a noticeable shift toward sexy, nostalgic minimalism.
“She was really good at striking the balance between making people look young and cool, but also elevated and timeless," Mendes told Marie Claire of working with Dickson, which explains Gerber's latest style evolution.
It's unclear why Gerber ultimately decided not to attend the 2024 Emmys, but who can blame her for wanting to stay home after flying to Canada only a few days prior? Last week, the proud bookworm looked just like her supermodel mother, Cindy Crawford, at the premiere of Shell during the 2024 Toronto International Film Festival on September 12. She walked the red carpet wearing a white Hervé Léger bandage dress and matching white pumps. The bandage dress rose to popularity in the '90s and 2000s, largely thanks to celebrities like Gerber's mom, Cindy Crawford.
She also brought sultry minimalism to the premiere of her film Saturday Night in this floor-length DKNY dress with a low-cut cowl neckline that plummeted almost to her belly button.
At the Beverly Hills premiere of Apple TV's comedy series Palm Royale , Gerber celebrated in a turquoise fringe mock-neck mini dress from Alaïa's Fall/Winter 2024 collection, a blue fringe belt from the label's Spring/Summer 2024 collection, and white pumps styled by Danielle Goldberg. Gerber's relationship with Alaïa began after she starred in the French fashion house's Spring/Summer 2023 campaign.
Palm Royale follows the story of Maxine Simmons, a wannabe socialite—played by Kristen Wiig—trying to scheme her way into Palm Beach high society. Gerber plays Mitzi, a manicurist and aspiring model, in the show.
"I've always loved the '60s," Gerber tells Entertainment Tonight about the series. "I've always felt drawn to that time, so to live in it with an incredible cast and incredible costumes…you were fully transformed and time traveled back to the '60s."
In addition to Alaïa, Gerber also wears a lot of Celine on the red carpet. For the British Vogue and Tiffany & Co. Fashion & Film BAFTA Awards after-party, Gerber wore a gold Celine mini dress with matching gold heels and a gold clutch. The Danielle Goldberg-styled look paid homage to the look Gerber's supermodel mother wore to the 1994 MTV Video Music Awards.
As a model, Gerber has walked for the likes of Marc Jacobs and Alexander McQueen, and served as a brand ambassador for luxury watchmaker Omega. Ever since her minor role in the 2022 film Babylon, however, Gerber has been quietly reorganizing her career around the pursuit of acting.
