For quite a while, Kaia Gerber has been whipping up some very casual yet tasteful outfits. Her everyday uniform usually consists of a white T-shirt, sometimes swapped out for a button-down, and straight-leg trousers—all of which make a very foolproof look. But Gerber turns a rather basic ensemble into a statement by relying on a few things: a tote bag, a comfy shoe, and a good novel. Time and time again, Gerber proves that she's not just a model and rising actress but also Hollywood's biggest bookworm. Don't believe me? Let’s break down Geber's affinity for the books-as-an-accessory trend by examining her outfit from yesterday.

On Thursday, the 22-year-old was out and about running errands in Los Angeles. While on the phone, Gerber stuck with her go-to silhouettes she's been wearing all season: a white button-up top (check), baggy black trousers (check), and a pair of black loafers (also check). She also threw on her trusty trench coat and wore some orange-tinted shades, a leather purse, and—oh look—a book tucked right under her arm!

(Image credit: The Image Direct)

It could just be Gerber's taste in books, but we sense there's a common theme in some of the ones she's been photographed carrying. Take yesterday, for example: Wedged between her elbow is "Good Material" by Dolly Alderton, a story that centers on heartbreak.

Last month, Gerber also carried a novel with a similar message—bear with me. Back in September, she channeled her signature "off-duty librarian" aesthetic, checking off all of her favorite styles once again. Her outfit included the usual; she wore a gray cardigan and black pants with a lightweight trench coat. When it came to accessories, she opted for ballet flats, a black shoulder bag, sunglasses, and—yup, another book. The title in question? "Simple Passion" by Annie Ernuax, which is a tale about romance, affairs, and the inevitable broken heart.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Okay, maybe I'm getting ahead of myself as some of the books Gerber has been captured with were out of view, but I still stand ten toes down in the fact that she's trying to tell us something. Could it simply be her latest recs for her buzzy book club, or is it some encrypted message from personal experience?

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Either way, if there's anything to learn from Gerber's recent 'fit, it's to stick with what you know (a tee and trousers will never fail you). And if, by chance, you ever run out of outfit inspiration and are in need of a last-minute accessory, you might want to double down on expanding your book collection.