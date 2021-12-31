Kate Middleton's Top 3 Mom Rules, Revealed

Kate Middleton and Prince William’s three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis always seem happy and well-behaved when they step out in public. That certainly has a lot to do with William and Kate’s joint parenting style, which is reportedly strict but very loving.

But what exactly goes on when there aren’t cameras around? An inside source told People recently that Kate typically runs the kids’ schedules at home. “She is hugely involved in every single part of their day,” the source said.

More insiders revealed three very specific rules Kate follows when it comes to raising her children—rules that seem to keep the household well-oiled and happy. We suspect every parent out there could pick up some of these tips, below.

Rule 1: Encourage kids to be outside

In an interview with the Happy Mum, Happy Baby podcast last year, the host asked Kate when she’s the happiest. Kate replied, “[When] I’m with my family outside in the countryside and we’re all filthy dirty.”

The Duchess went on to describe her own childhood memories of going on family walks and having her parents cheer her on at sports matches. She hopes to create similar memories for her three youngsters.

“That’s what I would want them to remember, those moments with me as a mother, but also the family going to the beach, getting soaking wet, filling our boots full of water,” Kate said. “Not a stressful household where you’re trying to do everything and not really succeeding at one thing.”

(Image credit: Getty)

Rule 2: Make time for family fun

William and Kate always make sure their children have fun activities (both indoors and outdoors) to enjoy as a family. In a video released for the couple’s 10th wedding anniversary in April, for example, the Cambridge family can be seen climbing trees, roasting marshmallows, and climbing up sand dunes on the beach.

Even the kids’ Christmas gifts this year reflect the fun-loving nature of the family. Aside from plenty of games and books to play with inside, the two boys received camping gear while Charlotte got a children’s video camera.

Rule 3: Be a “present parent”

“Kate likes to keep an ordinary life,” the source told People. That includes hands-on parenting habits like eating breakfast together and doing school pickup in the afternoons.

After the kids head to bed in the evening, William and Kate wind down together. “William will bring Kate a gin and tonic,” said a family friend. “They look after each other, but in different ways.”