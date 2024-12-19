Katie Holmes Revealed What Suri Got Her for Her 46th Birthday

On Wednesday, friends, coworkers, and family members took the time to celebrate Katie Holmes' 46th birthday. The actress shared highlights of the many birthday wishes she received on her Instagram Story—including a peek at what her daughter, Suri Cruise, gifted her for the occasion.

The 18-year-old college freshman sent her mom a gorgeous bouquet of purple roses.

"I am so grateful for all of my blessings 💕 especially my daughter 🌷,” Holmes captioned a picture of the floral arrangement that she shared on her Instagram Story.

Cruise, who is currently attending Carnegie Mellon University in Pittsburgh was spotted in New York City on Wednesday to celebrate the special day with her mom, who is currently starring in the Broadway revival of Our Town.

In another post to her Instagram Story (which the Daily Mail captured for posterity), Holmes revealed that the cast and crew of Our Town also took time out to celebrate the actress' birthday. As the Daily Mail reports, the celebration backstage at the Barrymore Theatre in Midtown Manhattan included a happy birthday serenade and homemade red velvet cake, French fries, and falafel prepared by her co-star Bobby Daye.

In a video of the backstage celebration captioned "Love you all @ourtownbroadway," that Holmes shared on her Instagram Story, Cruise can be seen singing to her mom and holding up an old Robert Redford headshot with "Happy B-day Katie!" written on it.

Holmes, who has always been protective of her daughter's privacy, opened up about her approach to parenting in an interview with InStyle in July 2022.

“I love her so much. My biggest goal has always been to nurture her into her individuality," Holmes said at the time. "To make sure she is 100 percent herself and strong, confident, and able. And to know it."

More recently, the actress opened up about her newly-empty nest, now that Cruise is attending college in Pennsylvania.

“I’m proud of my daughter,” she told Town & Country in August when the topic of her daughter starting college came up. “Of course, I will miss the close proximity, but I’m really proud of her and I’m happy.”

Holmes, who was just 19 when Dawson's Creek started airing in 1998, said she still remembers the excitement of being a teen herself.

“I remember being this age, this time of beginnings. It’s exciting to learn about yourself, and I loved that time, so it makes me happy to think about it like that."