Katie Holmes Opened Up About Her Relationship With Daughter Suri Cruise: "She's An Incredible Person"

Katie Holmes shares a 16-year-old daughter, Suri, with ex-husband Tom Cruise.
While the teenager has been spotted at a handful of public events in her life—as well as photographed by paparazzi while out with her mom—Holmes largely tries to keep her daughter away from the spotlight as much as she can.
The Dawson's Creek actress opened up about her sweet relationship with her daughter during a new interview with Glamour, which she gave to mark the release of her movie Rare Objects on April 14. This is the third film Holmes has directed.
"What has been really important for me with my daughter, because she was so visible at a young age, is I really like to protect her," Holmes explained. "I’m very grateful to be a parent, to be her parent. She’s an incredible person."
The star was also asked about collaborating with Suri, who sang "Blue Moon" for the soundtrack of Alone Together, a movie Holmes directed which was released in 2022. The young girl also sings on the Rare Objects soundtrack.
"I hope she always does something on my films. I always ask her," Holmes said.
"But both of those experiences came out of the same sense of what I love about our industry, which is, you have these projects and you become a family with people.
"And it’s this safe, beautiful, creative space. So it comes out of love for me to include someone who I love dearly. That’s how I like to work. I like to have that kind of feeling. It was very meaningful to me to have her there, because she’s my heart."
Love. This.
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Bustle and Shape. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
-
Prince Harry Coming to the Coronation and Meghan Markle Skipping It "Was Always the Best Compromise," Royal Expert Says
Many people would probably agree.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Princess Kate Had to "Put on a Brave Face" During "Awkward" Sussex Reunion: Royal Expert
It wasn't easy for anyone.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's U.S. Popularity Has Risen in the Polls, New Data Shows
Interesting!
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum's Daughters "Were at Each Other's Throats" All the Time in Preschool, Apparently
But they're besties now.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Pink's Rule for When Her 11-Year-Old Can Have a Phone Is Kind of Genius
So smart.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Rihanna's Baby Is A 'Vogue' Cover Star Before His First Birthday
The most casual.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Hilary Duff's Daughter Told Her Whole Soccer Team Her Mom Made "Bad Chicken" and Got "Diarrhea"
Kids. Gotta love 'em.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Britney Spears and Sam Asghari Respond to Kevin Federline's Claims That Her Sons Choose Not to See Her
This whole saga is heartbreaking.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Chrissy Teigen's Son Miles Knocked Luna's Tooth Out by Mistake While They Were Playing
OOPS
By Iris Goldsztajn