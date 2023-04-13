Katie Holmes Opened Up About Her Relationship With Daughter Suri Cruise: "She's An Incredible Person"

Katie Holmes shares a 16-year-old daughter, Suri, with ex-husband Tom Cruise.

While the teenager has been spotted at a handful of public events in her life—as well as photographed by paparazzi while out with her mom—Holmes largely tries to keep her daughter away from the spotlight as much as she can.

The Dawson's Creek actress opened up about her sweet relationship with her daughter during a new interview with Glamour, which she gave to mark the release of her movie Rare Objects on April 14. This is the third film Holmes has directed.

"What has been really important for me with my daughter, because she was so visible at a young age, is I really like to protect her," Holmes explained. "I’m very grateful to be a parent, to be her parent. She’s an incredible person."

The star was also asked about collaborating with Suri, who sang "Blue Moon" for the soundtrack of Alone Together, a movie Holmes directed which was released in 2022. The young girl also sings on the Rare Objects soundtrack.

"I hope she always does something on my films. I always ask her," Holmes said.

"But both of those experiences came out of the same sense of what I love about our industry, which is, you have these projects and you become a family with people.

"And it’s this safe, beautiful, creative space. So it comes out of love for me to include someone who I love dearly. That’s how I like to work. I like to have that kind of feeling. It was very meaningful to me to have her there, because she’s my heart."

Love. This.