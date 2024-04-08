"Country Barbie" Kelsea Ballerini and Chase Stokes Share Hot Makeout Sesh at the CMT Awards

Kelsea Ballerini and Chase Stokes are arguably the hottest couple in country right now. (Never mind that he's actually famous for being a TV actor.)

The adorable lovebirds showed off how into each other they are at Sunday's CMT Awards, when they were pictured passionately making out both on the red carpet and backstage.

Chase Stokes and Kelsea Ballerini kiss on the CMT Awards red carpet. (Image credit: Getty Images)

In the backstage kiss pic, Ballerini—who hosted the country music awards show—channeled Margot Robbie channeling country Barbie in a hot pink crop top and matching bell bottoms adorned with metallic stars, a white cowboy hat, and a hot pink neckerchief.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

This was just one of approximately a gazillion stunning looks (but actually nine) the "Peter Pan" singer pulled off throughout the night.

First of all, she arrived in her red-carpet best: a gauzy red floor-length gown with lace details by David Koma, styled by Mariel Haenn.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

She also made a glittering impression in a sparkly see-through dress over a black underwear set—and was pictured in this outfit with Stokes giving the camera an approving thumbs up in the background.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Ballerini also wore the funnest white feathered long-sleeve mini dress for the occasion:

Stay In The Know Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The singer embraced rock-chick chic in a black leather moto-style mini dress:

(Image credit: Getty Images)

She embodied old-Hollywood glamour in a short-sleeved, high-necked yellow gown with a high leg slit:

(Image credit: Getty Images)

She supported a good cause in a "This Shirt Saves Lives" t-shirt which benefits St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital:

(Image credit: Getty Images)

She doubled down on the glitter in a gold disco-ball-inspired long-sleeved bodysuit:

(Image credit: Getty Images)

And took the sparkle even further in an incredible multicolored-pattern glittery mini-dress worn over matching pants:

(Image credit: Getty Images)

As for Stokes and Ballerini, they have been girlfriend and "golden retriever boyfriend" since early 2023, and have generously given us many glimpses into their sweet relationship. Simply adorable.