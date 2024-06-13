Khloé Kardashian Jokes Kendall Jenner Is "Wasting Her Life" and Should Always Be "Drunk as a Skunk" While She Doesn't Have Kids

Khloé Kardashian would do things a tad differently if she were Kendall Jenner.

Speaking during a confessional on the latest episode of The Kardashians, the Good American founder said that she would love to "Freaky Friday" with her supermodel younger sister.

"I'm going to be a supermodel, going around town, I could hook up with this pers... not that Kendall does that, but I would be doing that," Kardashian said.

"Hookin' up with every f***ing person, drunk as a skunk, no kids, no f***ing responsi... She has responsibilities, but you know what I mean, like, I don't have to wake up for carpool. I don't have to make someone's f***ing lunch."

Kardashian added of her hypothetical plans as a childless person: "I am a f***ing supermodel with my Doberman and a f***ing tequila bottle for breakfast," she said.

"I would do it every day. Leave that man wherever I just f***ed him last, like, yeah! Like, she definitely doesn't do any of those things. That's why she's wasting her life. You're wasting it, Kendall. Let me be you for a second."

Kardashian is a mom of two, having welcomed daughter True Thompson in 2018, and son Tatum Thompson via surrogate in 2022. She shares both kids with ex Tristan Thompson, though they were already broken up when Tatum was born.

Meanwhile, Kendall is the only one of Kris Jenner's six children who doesn't have children—with even her younger sister Kylie being a mom of two.

This has long been a point of contention between the 818 founder and her momager, who has publicly pressured her to hurry up and have children and/or freeze her eggs. Kardashian's idea of a perfect life for her is just a teeny-tiny bit different.