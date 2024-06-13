Khloé Kardashian Jokes Kendall Jenner Is "Wasting Her Life" and Should Always Be "Drunk as a Skunk" While She Doesn't Have Kids

Khloé Kardashian would do things a tad differently if she were Kendall Jenner.
Speaking during a confessional on the latest episode of The Kardashians, the Good American founder said that she would love to "Freaky Friday" with her supermodel younger sister.
"I'm going to be a supermodel, going around town, I could hook up with this pers... not that Kendall does that, but I would be doing that," Kardashian said.
"Hookin' up with every f***ing person, drunk as a skunk, no kids, no f***ing responsi... She has responsibilities, but you know what I mean, like, I don't have to wake up for carpool. I don't have to make someone's f***ing lunch."
Kardashian added of her hypothetical plans as a childless person: "I am a f***ing supermodel with my Doberman and a f***ing tequila bottle for breakfast," she said.
"I would do it every day. Leave that man wherever I just f***ed him last, like, yeah! Like, she definitely doesn't do any of those things. That's why she's wasting her life. You're wasting it, Kendall. Let me be you for a second."
A post shared by Khloé Kardashian (@khloekardashian)
A photo posted by on
Kardashian is a mom of two, having welcomed daughter True Thompson in 2018, and son Tatum Thompson via surrogate in 2022. She shares both kids with ex Tristan Thompson, though they were already broken up when Tatum was born.
Stay In The Know
Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here.
Meanwhile, Kendall is the only one of Kris Jenner's six children who doesn't have children—with even her younger sister Kylie being a mom of two.
This has long been a point of contention between the 818 founder and her momager, who has publicly pressured her to hurry up and have children and/or freeze her eggs. Kardashian's idea of a perfect life for her is just a teeny-tiny bit different.
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of British Vogue, InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Refinery29 and SELF. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
-
Prince William “Wasn’t Emotionally Prepared” for the Dual Cancer Diagnoses of His Wife, Princess Kate, and His Father, King Charles, Royal Expert Says
As William prepares to turn 42 years old in a week’s time, the Prince of Wales has proven himself “more than competent and capable” of stepping up in their absence throughout 2024.
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
Make Your Perfume Last Hours Longer With These Easy Tricks
Smell you later.
By Sophia Vilensky Published
-
Jessica Vestal and Harry Jowsey's Relationship Has Become a Chaotic Focus on 'Perfect Match' Season 2
Here's what to know about why their partnership might just work.
By Quinci LeGardye Published
-
Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny Are Reportedly Dating Again Less Than 6 Months After Their Breakup
Yay!
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Kendall Jenner Addresses Accusation That She's the Most "Boring" Kardashian Sister: "I Am a Good Time, 'Kay?"
At least she can laugh about it!
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Khloé Kardashian Says Kris Jenner Once Vomited on Her After Getting "S**t-Faced"
The Good American founder was driving her mom home aged 15.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Kendall Jenner Opens Up About Having Children Later Than She Thought She Would
Though just a tender 28, Jenner is the only one of her siblings to not have at least one child—and her best friend, Hailey Bieber, announced her first pregnancy yesterday.
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
Khloé Kardashian Says She Made Tristan Thompson Take 3 Paternity Tests Because Son Tatum Looked So Much Like Brother Rob
She jokingly asked Rob if he'd ever donated sperm.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Khloé Kardashian Reflects on Being Pregnant With True Ahead of 6th Birthday
She got to experience pregnancy alongside sister Kylie Jenner, too.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
The Kardashian Sisters Take Us On a Tour of Turks and Caicos Through Their Instagram Content
Their swim style did not disappoint.
By Fleurine Tideman Published
-
Khloé Kardashian Apparently Gave Kim Kardashian Her Blessing to Date Her Ex, Odell Beckham Jr.
Khloé Kardashian and Kim Kardashian glammed up at the 2022 CFDA Fashion Awards.
By Fleurine Tideman Published