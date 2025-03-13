Over the past nearly 20 years, the world has become very familiar with the Kardashian-Jenner family. (Yeah, that's right. Keeping Up with the Kardashians premiered in 2007!) And while their reality show was intitially all about being a blended family, Khloé Kardashian has just shared that she finds it "insulting" when Kendall and Kylie Jenner are referred to as her "half-sisters". Because, while that's technically true, she doesn't view them that way.

"I absolutely despise when people call Kendall and Kylie our half-sisters," Khloé said to her mother, Kris Jenner, on a recent episode of her podcast, Khloé in Wonderland (via E! News). “Because I’m like, ‘No, those are my real sisters. I was born and raised with them, spent every minute with them.’ And so I really find that insulting when people say that about us."

The 40-year-old reality star went on to say that being a blended family came naturally, to the point where it wasn't something that needed to be talked about much.

"I don’t remember there ever needing to be a discussion,” Khloé explained. “Even with my dad, I felt like... we’ve always had this really strong family dynamic."

In case you need a refresher: Khloé's father is the late Robert Kardashian Sr., and he is also the dad of Kourtney, Kim, and Robert Kardashian Jr. After divorcing Robert Sr., their mother, Kris Jenner, married Caitlyn Jenner and they welcomed Kendall and Kylie. When Kendall was born, Khloé was 11 years old.

Kris told Khloé of her family, "We did everything together, and nobody was ever left out. Not even your dad." She added that Robert became known to Kylie and Kendall as "Uncle Robert".

Caitlyn also has four more children: Burt Jenner and Cassandra Marino with Chrystie Scott, and Brandon and Brody Jenner with Linda Thompson. Clearly, it's a big family with plenty of step-siblings, as well as half-siblings who feel like simply siblings, as Khloé explained.

And while the Kardashian-Jenners are close, over the years, some of them have had closer relationships than others. In 2023, Kylie told Vanity Fair Italia that Kim was her favorite sister. "It changes over time. Right now it's Kim," she said. "We are very connected, she is always the first sister I call when I need something. We have been going through a lot of similar experiences lately."

Also in 2023, Kim said in a YouTube video for Hailey Bieber's channel that Khloé was her favorite and that she felt "so protective of her."

Back in 2018, Khloé was asked to rank Rob, Kourtney, and Kim on Watch What Happens Live. She put Rob last, because she was mad at him for saying in an interview that Kylie was his favorite. Then she put Kim in the middle, and Kourtney at the top.

Well, when you film a reality show together for two decades while becoming some of the most famous people on the planet, dynamics are going to shift. Just don't go calling anyone a half-sister unless you want to upset Khloé.