Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner Match in Anti-Après Ski Black Dresses for Dinner With Hailey Bieber in Aspen
Nothing will ever be more mob wife than Bieber's absolutely massive fur coat, though.
Even though the phrase, "Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner, and Hailey Bieber walked into a high-end restaurant in Aspen," might sound like the setup for a joke, it's really just a factual statement about something that happened this weekend.
The longtime friends were spotted getting dinner together at Casa Tua, an Italian restaurant in Aspen, CO on Saturday, Jan. 18.
All three women opted for looks that defied the traditional après-ski style many celebrities favor in Aspen. Instead of cable knit sweaters and puffer jackers, the Jenner sisters and Bieber went with anti-après outfits that proved the après-ski aesthetic is not the only way to do Aspen right.
Another thing all three women's looks had in common: They all incorporated fur into their outerwear, ranging from Kendall's vintage whimsigoth fur trim all the way up to Hailey Bieber's absolutely massive oversized fur coat that may have single-handedly broken the mob wife aesthetic.
Kendall's vintage Gucci outfit looked like she wore it right off the Fall 1996 runway (occupational hazard, I guess). The model wore a Gucci by Tom Ford Fall 1996 Runway Black Suede Fur Wrap Maxi Slit Skirt and Gucci by Tom Ford 1996 Fall Runway Fur Trim Jacket, according to Star Style, and she understandably let the vintage designer pieces command 100% of the attention, keeping everything else about the look simple, right down to her hair, styled in a sleek, low ponytail.
Kylie, meanwhile, went bigger with her fur outerwear outfit—an oversized black fur coat, which she paired with sheer black pantyhose, black pumps, and black sunglasses for classic, monochromatic look.
And then there was Hailey Bieber. The model and Rhode Beauty founder arrived at the dinner wearing an absolutely massive grey fur coat (faux, according to the Daily Mail) that will make every other take on the mob wife aesthetic you've ever seen look downright subtle by comparison.
Kylie's daughter, Stormi Webster, was also along for the dinner and, FWIW, the six-year-old embraced a more traditional après-ski aesthetic in a metallic silver puffer coat, according to photos published by the Daily Mail—not that anyone's brain is expected to be processing new information so soon after setting eyes on Bieber's mob-wife-on-steroids fur coat.
Kayleigh Roberts is a freelance writer and editor with over 10 years of professional experience covering entertainment of all genres, from new movie and TV releases to nostalgia, and celebrity news. Her byline has appeared in Marie Claire, Cosmopolitan, ELLE, Harper’s Bazaar, The Atlantic, Allure, Entertainment Weekly, MTV, Bustle, Refinery29, Girls’ Life Magazine, Just Jared, and Tiger Beat, among other publications. She's a graduate of the Medill School of Journalism at Northwestern University.
