Khloé Kardashian Says Kris Jenner Once Vomited on Her After Getting "S**t-Faced"

Kris Jenner once vomited on Khloé Kardashian after getting "s***-faced" on a night out—which makes any small disagreements I've had with my mom seem like scenes from a Hallmark movie.
On the latest episode of The Kardashians, the season 5 pilot which is now streaming on Hulu, the Good American founder recalled how the momager tricked her into driving a car when she was as young as 13 years old.
This came up while the two women were visiting Scott Disick at his house, and he brought up that his 13-year-old son Mason (whom he shares with Kourtney Kardashian, and who has since turned 14) was excited for the car his grandma had promised him for when he's legally allowed to drive.
Jenner then recalled, "Khloé, you used to drive when you were the same age."
Kardashian retorted, "You lied to me and said I had a government license. You're the one who told me that I was allowed to take the kids to school."
After Disick expressed his shock, she added, "At 14! So I couldn't drive, and I was a great driver..."
In a confessional, Jenner said, "A government-issued license, in the state of California... is something I think I made up."
Kardashian put it slightly more bluntly: "A government-issued license is... bulls**t," she said.
Jenner said, "It was a little bit different back then. Don't judge me until you've walked in my shoes."
Kardashian said, "We're all going to jail."
Speaking to Disick, the mom of two then told a story about one time when she had to drive her mom home when she was drunk.
"With my 'government license' before I could drive, we would all go out to, like, The Standard, that hotel," Kardashian began.
"Mom got s**t-faced, and it was only her and I. I'm driving on the freeway. I'm 15, I'm not, like, qualified. This is a lot for me. And then she's just head hangin' out, whatever.
"No warning, all of a sudden [she made a retching sound], and we're on the freeway. It shoots back into me! And I start crying, I go, 'Please, Mom! Mom!' And she kept throwing up. She was throwing up."
No comment.
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of British Vogue, InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Refinery29 and SELF. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
