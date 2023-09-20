Is Kim Kardashian Dating NFL Star Odell Beckham Jr.?

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Marie Claire. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Ever since Kim Kardashian split from her boyfriend of nine months Pete Davidson in the summer of 2022, fans have been paying extra attention to any hint that the SKIMS founder may be dating someone new.

While none of her alleged romances seemed to be anything but rumors, Kardashian has since been linked to the likes of Tom Brady and Meek Mill.

But now, the reality star is sparking rumors that she is dating another NFL star, Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.

Once source told People that the two "are hanging out," which is hardly any information at all, but seems to have people thinking they may be a couple.

People's sources also confirmed that Beckham is officially separated from his partner Lauren Wood, with whom he shares son Zydn, 1.

Meanwhile, TMZ reports that Kardashian and Beckham are in fact "hanging out," but that they're enjoying "a new friendship" rather than anything romantic.

The outlet adds that "Kim's not seriously dating anyone at the moment."

These reports come after an anonymous tipster told gossip account DeuxMoi, "Kim Kardashian and Odell Beckham Jr. were at the Ritz Carlton together" (via Cosmopolitan).

Kardashian and Davidson dated between October 2021 and August 2022, making it the mom of four's first official relationship since her much-publicized divorce from Kanye West.

Kardashian and West got married in 2014, and the former filed for divorce in January 2021. They share daughters North, 10, an Chicago, 5, and sons Saint, 7, and Psalm, 4. The coparents' relationship has sadly been rocky since their split, with many public disagreements, mostly instigated by West.