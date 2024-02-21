Khloé Kardashian Apparently Gave Kim Kardashian Her Blessing to Date Her Ex, Odell Beckham Jr.

Sisters are known to share, for example, clothes (willingly or unwillingly), and now two Kardashian sisters may be sharing more than just that—think a person.
Rumors have been swirling about Kim Kardashian's new romance with Odell Beckham Jr., who initially dated Khloé Kardashian back in 2016. Khloé and Beckham supposedly went out for a few months and were spotted together on several occasions. Images obtained by TMZ at the time showed them getting cozy at a pool party held by Drake.
It didn't last long, as Khloé soon moved on to Tristan Thompson, with whom she shares two children; Beckham began a relationship with model Lauren Wood, eventually having a child together in 2022.
Fast forward to 2024, and now Kim is the one toying with a relationship with Beckham.
How does Khloé feel about her older sister pursuing an ex-love interest of hers? She's all for it, apparently. "Khloé has fully given Kim's blessing to go for it," an insider revealed, "It was nothing serious between Odell and Khloé—they had a few flirtatious moments. Khloé ultimately wants Kim to find someone and be happy."
Beckham plays in the NFL as a wide receiver for the Baltimore Ravens, and ended his relationship with Wood in 2023. However, it's because of that former relationship that the rumored new couple have yet to go public with their romance.
A source close to the pair told DailyMail.com that they want to prevent the SKIMS founder being misconstrued as a "homewrecker." They explained that the pair started "hanging out" shortly after Beckham and Wood split.
"Kim has been romantically involved with Odell since last summer and thought she had managed to keep it under wraps," the source said. "She is not seeing anyone else right now—at least not that her close friends know of."
"They both wanted to avoid any speculation that he left Lauren for Kim—branding Kim a homewrecker," the source continued.
But it's not just concerns over Beckham's ex that is holding them back, as this decision is also impacted by Kim's ex-husband, Kanye West.
"The second reason is to avoid the backlash from Kanye," they said. "After what Kanye put Pete Davidson through, Kim wants to avoid that at all costs. It is only a matter of time now before Kanye says something publicly, but he has no solid proof."
Fleurine Tideman is a freelance writer who is always ready to discuss celebrities, entertainment, mental health, relationships and anything else her busy brain comes up with. She comes from the small, rainy land of the Netherlands, but she uses the flexibility of her work to travel around Europe and explore new places. She spent several years working in the travel industry, which taught her how to fit insane amounts in her hand luggage. She has a degree in Psychology and Anthropology, which she uses to psychoanalyse herself and others. She’s a regular contributor for Betches, and you can also find her work on Pop Sugar, Insider, Time Out or her own blog, Symptoms of Living. At Marie Claire, she’ll be covering celebrity news, usually written to the sounds of Taylor Swift.
