Kourtney Kardashian Hilariously Hits Back at Fan Who Asked Why She Looks Like North West

Kourtney Kardashian is out here solving some of the world's greatest mysteries.

The Lemme founder posted pictures of herself on Instagram on Oct. 23, in which she's wearing a stunning (and slightly witchy) floor-length, long-sleeve black gown with a deep plunge. She went for a bolder makeup look than usual with a smoky eye and darker lip, and interspersed the pictures of herself with photos from a dining table at which (presumably fake) skeletons were seated, wearing witch hats.

Kourt's first joke was her caption, which read, "dinner with my besties"

In the comments, a fan asked, "Why does she look like north west???" which garnered hundreds of likes from people who potentially agreed. Kourtney very matter-of-factly entered the chat, answering that the explanation lay in the fact that "we may be related." LOL.

In case you're not one for keeping up with the Kardashians, Kourtney and North are indeed very much related, as an aunt and niece pair.

North, 11, is Kourtney's younger sister Kim Kardashian's firstborn, and is close friends with the Poosh founder's daughter Penelope, 12.

Halloween is obviously a very big deal among the Kardashian clan. Kourtney herself is known to go all out, with iconic past costumes including a couples' one as Batman and Robin with ex Scott Disick, and the time she went as Met Gala Pregnant Floral Kim.

And while this one wasn't for Halloween and was for Kris Jenner's birthday, I do feel it illustrates how fond the family is of dressing up: Kourtney and her sisters went as different eras of Kris in 2022.

In the run-up to Oct. 31, the family has found other ways to celebrate in style, namely when they got Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo (!!!) to host a Wicked viewing party for them earlier this week. Love that for them.

