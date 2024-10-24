Kourtney Kardashian Hilariously Hits Back at Fan Who Asked Why She Looks Like North West
It's a mystery!!!
Kourtney Kardashian is out here solving some of the world's greatest mysteries.
The Lemme founder posted pictures of herself on Instagram on Oct. 23, in which she's wearing a stunning (and slightly witchy) floor-length, long-sleeve black gown with a deep plunge. She went for a bolder makeup look than usual with a smoky eye and darker lip, and interspersed the pictures of herself with photos from a dining table at which (presumably fake) skeletons were seated, wearing witch hats.
Kourt's first joke was her caption, which read, "dinner with my besties"
A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian Barker (@kourtneykardash)
A photo posted by on
In the comments, a fan asked, "Why does she look like north west???" which garnered hundreds of likes from people who potentially agreed. Kourtney very matter-of-factly entered the chat, answering that the explanation lay in the fact that "we may be related." LOL.
In case you're not one for keeping up with the Kardashians, Kourtney and North are indeed very much related, as an aunt and niece pair.
North, 11, is Kourtney's younger sister Kim Kardashian's firstborn, and is close friends with the Poosh founder's daughter Penelope, 12.
Halloween is obviously a very big deal among the Kardashian clan. Kourtney herself is known to go all out, with iconic past costumes including a couples' one as Batman and Robin with ex Scott Disick, and the time she went as Met Gala Pregnant Floral Kim.
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
And while this one wasn't for Halloween and was for Kris Jenner's birthday, I do feel it illustrates how fond the family is of dressing up: Kourtney and her sisters went as different eras of Kris in 2022.
@kimandnorth ♬ original sound - Daily karjenner videos 💗
In the run-up to Oct. 31, the family has found other ways to celebrate in style, namely when they got Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo (!!!) to host a Wicked viewing party for them earlier this week. Love that for them.
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of British Vogue, InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Refinery29 and SELF. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
-
21 Books That Spill the Scandals, Successes, and Secrets of the British Royal Family
They have more shocking revelations and juicy secrets than you saw on 'The Crown.'
By Andrea Park Published
-
Sarah Jessica Parker Endorses Kamala Harris "For a Certain Childless Cat Lady I Play on TV"
She's one of many celebs to come out in support of the Vice-President.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Selena Gomez and Addison Rae Are Sending a Stardust Nail Trend Into Orbit
It's poised to overtake the usual fall manicure shades.
By Hanna Lustig Published
-
Kim Kardashian Hosts a 'Wicked' Watch Party With Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo in Attendance
That's one way to preview an upcoming movie!
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Why Kim Kardashian's 44th Birthday Present from North West Is Engraved With the Word "Toilet"
"North got me this diamond necklace... Wow."
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's Divorce Lawyer Has Also Worked With Kim Kardashian, Britney Spears, and Angelina Jolie
Meet Laura Wasser.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Kim Kardashian Visited the Menendez Brothers in Prison Following 'Monsters' Premiere
The reality star was reportedly joined by actor Cooper Koch, who plays Erik Menendez in the Netflix series.
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Kourtney Kardashian Doesn't Have a "Cutoff" Age for Co-Sleeping With Her Kids
The star opened up about her parenting preferences.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Kim Kardashian Reveals What Led to Her Breakup with Unnamed Ex
She's doing some self-reflection.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Kim Kardashian Worries She's Becoming "A Full Robot" With "No Emotion" Following Paris Robbery
She opened up about meeting with a therapist.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Kim Kardashian Sliced Part of Her Finger Off and Called It "More Painful Than Childbirth"
The imagery is not for the faint of heart.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published