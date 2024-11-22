Kristin Cavallari and Jason Statham Had a "Full-On Relationship" Not Just a "Hookup," Claims Source
Interesting!
Kristin Cavallari and Jason Statham didn't just have a casual fling, according to one source: They were the real deal.
"Kristin and Jason dated. It was a full-on relationship," the insider told Us Weekly, after news broke of their having been an item.
Cavallari technically revealed the romance herself when she posted a "Suspect Trend" TikTok video she made with her friend Justin Anderson earlier this week.
In the video, Anderson says as Cavallari jogs past him, "Suspect's hottest hookup, that she's never told anybody about, was with Jason Statham."
At this, the reality star looked shocked, laughed and said, "Oh my God, Justin!"
@kristincavallari
No bitch is safe♬ original sound - Kristin Cavallari
Though it's unclear exactly when this secret relationship took place, various details point to it being circa 2009, with Us Weekly's source confirming it was in Cavallari's twenties.
A source also told the Daily Mail, "Kristin hasn't given details or said Jason was the 'one that got away' or anything like that. They were together and the next thing that happened was they both got involved with the people they went on to marry and start families with."
Statham has been in a relationship with model and actress Rosie Huntington-Whiteley since 2010, and the two are parents to children Jack, 7, and Isabella, 2.
Meanwhile, Cavallari first started dating Jay Cutler sometime in 2009. The couple had a slightly winding on-off relationship, but ended up welcoming their first child together in 2012, and tying the knot in 2013, as reported by People. They announced their divorce in 2020, and co-parent Camden, 12, Jaxon, 10, and Saylor, 8, together.
Cutler has just gotten engaged to his partner Samantha Robertson, while to the best of my knowledge, Cavallari is currently single. She was in a months-long relationship with TikToker Mark Estes until the fall, when she spoke out about their breakup on her podcast, Let's Be Honest.
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of British Vogue, InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Refinery29 and SELF. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
