Kylie Jenner Celebrated Turning "Twenty Fine" With a Casual Fireworks Show

Kylie Jenner turned 25 (I know, only 25) on Aug. 10.
In true Leo style—and a Kardashian Leo at that—Jenner wasn't afraid to throw discretion out the window on her birthday. While that's something I can relate to, I can't say I particularly relate to the fact that she had an actual fireworks show just to celebrate her.
The Kylie Cosmetics founder posted photos and a video on Instagram of herself standing below said fireworks while wearing a firework-worthy glittery white dress. She captioned the post, "twenty fine," which is handy because she can recycle it for her 29th birthday in four years.
Jenner's famous friends and family rallied to send her their best wishes, except for older sister Kendall, who came in with a single flashing camera emoji to claim "photo credz" (my words, not hers).
Lori Harvey wrote, "Birthday babe," SZA wrote, "Gorg," and Chloe Bailey wrote, "happy birthday beautiful." Kim Kardashian said, "I LOVE YOU," and Khloé said, "Major fomo." Me too, Koko, me too.
Former Snapchat "king" Kylie also took to TikTok to share some behind the scenes footage from her birthday celebrations.
She showed off her all-baby pink daytime outfit, including the cutest sparkly lips purse I've ever seen (from Judith Lieber (opens in new tab), obvi), followed by a breakfast party with delicious-looking pastries and green smoothies, and selfies with friends and family including Kendall, Kim and Stormi.
Well, it certainly looks like 25 is off to a good start for the TV star and entrepreneur. Wishing her all the best for the year ahead, and hoping she keeps the content coming. (She will.)
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author.
