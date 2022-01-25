Lady Gaga Wore Dramatic Tulle Sleeves for 'Jimmy Kimmel Live' Appearance
Bellissima!
Lady Gaga is (mostly) done with picking outfits solely for their potential to shock (2010 meat dress, case in point)—but that doesn't mean she's not here for the drama.
For her latest appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, Lady Gaga—and I'm assuming her stylist Tom Eerebout—came prepared with an outfit that was elegant and statement-making in equal measures.
The House of Gucci actress wore a simple, strapless black mini dress, leaving two amazing frothy black tulle sleeves to do all the heavy lifting. This gorgeous number is by none other than celebrity fave Christian Siriano, per the Daily Mail. Gaga paired the dress with pointy black patent heeled pumps by Giuseppe Zanotti, giant black sunglasses, and earrings by KATKIM.
The star wore her bleach-blonde hair down and straightened with a side parting (how very millennial), and her long nails painted in a classic French manicure.
Gaga's looks have not disappointed the past year, as she has evidently shunned average-Joe sleeves in favor of sleeveless or strapless 'fits, or gigantic drapey sleeves. Please note I am by no means complaining.
When she does wear sleeves, the actress, singer and entrepreneur promptly overshadows them with wacky accessories—see below for that one time she wore a scarf made of 100-dollar bills while hanging out on a private jet.
A post shared by Lady Gaga (@ladygaga)
A photo posted by on
In August 2021, the star stepped out in some regular-person baby blue athleisure (so cute), but being the not-regular-person that she is, she paired it with vertiginous white lace-up boots.
And then there was this absolute masterpiece of a black velvet gown with a sky blue silk shawl by Schiaparelli she wore for the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures Opening Gala. Mamma mia!
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author whose work has appeared in InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Stylist, HelloGiggles, SheKnows, Metro, Fabulous, Nicki Swift, POPSUGAR, Alma and more. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
