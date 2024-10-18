Meryl Streep and Martin Short Reignite Dating Rumors With Dinner at Celeb Date-Night Spot Giorgi Baldi
Only couples in the building...?
Meryl Streep and Martin Short went on another date night, though officially, they're not dating.
Streep and Short were spotted out on the town again at Giorgi Baldi in Santa Monica, a restaurant famous for being celebs' favorite date-night spot. It's a go-to for Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper, has been responsible for fueling dating rumors about Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian and Angelina Jolie and The Weeknd, and is where Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck celebrated their first wedding anniversary.
The Only Murders in the Building costars were photographed on their way to the restaurant on Oct. 16. Short was seen guiding Streep with a gentle hand on her lower back, and the two were also pictured laughing their butts off together, as seen in photos shared by @deuxmoi on Instagram.
Streep and Short, whose OMITB characters are romantically involved, have been sparking real-life dating rumors since January, when they were pictured really, really enjoying each other's company at the Golden Globes. However, a rep for Short quickly shut down the noise, telling People at the time that the actors were "just very good friends, nothing more."
That same month, Short himself told Bill Maher, "We’re not a couple. We are just very close friends."
Still, they were already spotted at Giorgi Baldi together in February, and attended a Broadway production of Merrily We Roll Along together in March.
And THEN, Short and Streep added fuel to the fire by holding hands at an after-party for the season 4 premiere of Only Murders. But soon after that, in September, a rep for Streep insisted to Page Six that the two are "just friends."
Stay In The Know
Select the newsletters you’d like to receive. Then, add your email to sign up.
News broke late last year that Streep and her husband of 45 years, Don Gummer, had been separated for six years. They share children Henry, 44, Mamie, 41, Grace, 38, and Louisa, 33.
Short, as for him, was married to Nancy Dolman between 1980 and 2010, with whom he shares children Katherine, 40, Oliver, 38, and Henry, 35.
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of British Vogue, InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Refinery29 and SELF. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
-
'Tell Me Lies' Season 2 Villain Oliver Has a Personal Connection to the Show's Creative Team
Here's what to know about Tom Ellis, who played the villain on this season of the Hulu hit.
By Quinci LeGardye Published
-
This Royal Found Tea at Windsor Castle to Be a Hilariously Disappointing Experience
"I expected big trays loaded with scones and exotic fruit tarts."
By Kristin Contino Published
-
Fans Are Wondering Whether Marissa and Ramses Will Make It to the Altar in the 'Love is Blind' Season 7 Finale
The Navy vet and the nonprofit worker brought up serious concerns during their time on the Netflix reality hit.
By Quinci LeGardye Published
-
Anne Hathaway Is Reportedly In Talks to Reprise Her Role in ‘The Devil Wears Prada’ Sequel
The actress previously harbored doubts that a part two would ever happen.
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
Meryl Streep's Daughter Louisa Jacobson Hard-Launches Her Girlfriend on Instagram
They're so cute.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Meryl Streep Reveals That Skinnydipping at 5 O'Clock In the Morning Is Something Her ‘Big Little Lies’ Co-Star Nicole Kidman Apparently Enjoys
Streep presented Kidman with a lifetime achievement award on Saturday, and said it was “impossible not to be in awe of her" (referring more to her work than her early morning dips in the Pacific).
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
For Two People Who Aren't Dating, Meryl Streep and Martin Short Sure Do Go on Dates a Lot
The pair are "just very good friends."
By Meghan De Maria Published
-
Meryl Streep, Emily Blunt, and Anne Hathaway Step Right Back Into Character from 'The Devil Wears Prada' at the Screen Actors Guild Awards
The trio presented an award together onstage at tonight's ceremony, a reunion we didn't know we needed so badly.
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
Meryl Streep Is Rumored to Be Dating Again—and Word On the Street Is It’s One of Her Famous Co-Stars
Streep announced her split from her husband of 45 years last fall.
By Rachel Burchfield Last updated
-
Amanda Seyfried Reuniting with ‘Mamma Mia!’ Costar Meryl Streep Is the Happiness We All Need To See
The two played a mother-daughter duo in the musical.
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
Meryl Streep Has High Praise for ‘Barbie,’ Saying It “Saved the Movies Last Summer and All of Our Jobs”
Tomorrow could begin an awards season sweep by the Greta Gerwig-directed film.
By Rachel Burchfield Published