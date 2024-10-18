Meryl Streep and Martin Short Reignite Dating Rumors With Dinner at Celeb Date-Night Spot Giorgi Baldi

Meryl Streep and Martin Short went on another date night, though officially, they're not dating.

Streep and Short were spotted out on the town again at Giorgi Baldi in Santa Monica, a restaurant famous for being celebs' favorite date-night spot. It's a go-to for Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper, has been responsible for fueling dating rumors about Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian and Angelina Jolie and The Weeknd, and is where Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck celebrated their first wedding anniversary.

The Only Murders in the Building costars were photographed on their way to the restaurant on Oct. 16. Short was seen guiding Streep with a gentle hand on her lower back, and the two were also pictured laughing their butts off together, as seen in photos shared by @deuxmoi on Instagram.

Meryl Streep and Martin Short pose at the 2024 Golden Globes. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Streep and Short, whose OMITB characters are romantically involved, have been sparking real-life dating rumors since January, when they were pictured really, really enjoying each other's company at the Golden Globes. However, a rep for Short quickly shut down the noise, telling People at the time that the actors were "just very good friends, nothing more."

That same month, Short himself told Bill Maher, "We’re not a couple. We are just very close friends."

Still, they were already spotted at Giorgi Baldi together in February, and attended a Broadway production of Merrily We Roll Along together in March.

And THEN, Short and Streep added fuel to the fire by holding hands at an after-party for the season 4 premiere of Only Murders. But soon after that, in September, a rep for Streep insisted to Page Six that the two are "just friends."

Meryl Streep and Martin Short laughing together at the AFI Awards Luncheon in January 2024. (Image credit: Getty Images)

News broke late last year that Streep and her husband of 45 years, Don Gummer, had been separated for six years. They share children Henry, 44, Mamie, 41, Grace, 38, and Louisa, 33.

Short, as for him, was married to Nancy Dolman between 1980 and 2010, with whom he shares children Katherine, 40, Oliver, 38, and Henry, 35.