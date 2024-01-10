The rumor mill has been swirling for quite some time when it comes to Gigi Hadid. Over the past few months, the supermodel-slash-entrepreneur has been linked to dating Bradley Cooper, with the two stars being photographed out and about on a few dinner dates in New York City. Though their budding relationship has yet to be confirmed, they're not exactly hiding their new-found romance, either—which makes their latest appearance together all the more of a big deal. You see, the alleged couple was spotted after the Golden Globes on Sunday, with the 28-year-old captured meeting up with her supposed beau and his mother (sounds like it's getting serious to me!). And in true supermodel style, Hadid's date-night outfit was a refreshing spin on the age-old late-night formula.

After the award ceremony, the two headed to Los Angeles' dining hotspot, Giorgio Baldi, to celebrate Cooper's nominations for his work in the 2023 film Maestro. Hadid arrived separately from Cooper moments later—perhaps to keep their hangout on the low as much as possible. It was soon realized that, while trying to dress to impress, she coincidentally coordinated with the actor and his mother, Gloria Campano, in tip-to-toe black.

A closer breakdown of Hadid's #OOTN shows her skillful hand at taking a monochrome outfit to the next level. For starters, she played with silhouettes, opting for a strapless corset that was slightly cropped and revealed her midriff. She balanced the belly-baring piece with high-waisted pants and a long black coat on top to match. Simplicity never fails Hadid, so the Guest In Residence founder stuck with a sleek pair of black boots, gold accessories (hoop earrings and layered necklaces), and Miu Miu's teeny-tiny bowling bag, a standout "It" style from the brand's Fall/Winter 2023 collection.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Hadid is no stranger to the all-black uniform. But somehow, she knows exactly how to elevate a relatively basic uniform, remixing it in new ways every single time. Back in November, for instance, the multifaceted A-lister stepped out in New York City in a similar take, opting for a V-neck vest with trousers and a leather blazer. Last month, she also transformed a monochromatic black outfit by giving it a cozy pop of color with a baby blue beanie.

Case in point: Hadid is a pro at turning a simple ensemble into a fool-proof statement, especially if it's black, making it just as timeless as it is chic. If there's anything to learn from the supermodel, it's that less is always more for days you want to effortlessly exude capital F-Fashion.