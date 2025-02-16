Why Meryl Streep Swore on Camera While Attending the 'SNL50' Concert With Martin Short

The three-time Oscar winner made her feelings known—and her rumored boyfriend couldn't stop laughing.

Meryl Streep wears a white pussy bow blouse and a black sequin jacket while she poses with Martin Short, who is wearing a tuxedo
(Image credit: Todd Williamson/CBS via Getty Images)
Meryl Streep is known for many impressive things, including her three Oscar wins. Now, she can add flipping off the camera during SNL50: The Homecoming Concert to her long list of achievements.

Streep attended the concert at Radio City Hall in New York City with her rumored boyfriend, Only Murders in the Building costar Martin Short. The pair were shown on camera several times throughout the televised event. But there was one unforgettable moment during the broadcast, during which Streep gave her middle finger to the camera.

During the segment in question, former SNL cast members, Will Ferrell and Ana Gasteyer, reprised ther roles as Marty and Bobbi Mohan-Culp. "We have pretty significant floaters right now, but it doesn't stop us from seeing so many middle fingers peppered in both the upper mezzanine and orchestra section," Ferrell said (via People). Gasteyer replied, "It's just unbelievably rude. We're talking about you, Meryl Streep. We see you."

The camera then cut to Streep, who flipped off the camera, which made Short and the rest of the audience burst into laughter.

The anniversary concert was attended by a plethora of celebrities, including Lady Gaga, Cher, and Miley Cyrus. The "Flowers" singer performed two songs at the event, and wore two different Roberto Cavalli gowns.

In October 2023, Streep revealed she'd been separated from her husband, Don Gummer, for six years. The pair married in 1978, and welcomed four children together.

Following the split announcement, rumors started circulating regarding Streep's close friendship with her onscreen love interest. Page Six reported that, per a representative, Streep and Short were "just friends." An October 2024 visit to Giorgi Baldi in Santa Monica, a restaurant favored by celeb couples, only furthered romance rumors.

Meryl Streep as Loretta Durkin and Martin Short as Oliver Putnam (center), dancing during their wedding reception, in 'Only Murders in the Building' season 4.

Meryl Streep and Martin Short in season 4 of Only Murders in the Building.

(Image credit: Disney/Patrick Harbron)

Now 75, Meryl Streep's career continues to go from strength to strength, but that wasn't always the case. In fact, on the opening night of the 2024 Cannes Film Festival—where she accepted the honorary Palme D'Or award—Streep reflected on a far less certain time in her career.

"35 years ago when I was here for the first time, I was already a mother of three," she explained (via People). "I was about to turn 40 and I thought that my career was over." The It's Complicated star continued, "And that was not an unrealistic expectation for actresses at that time."

Luckily, the job offers didn't stop coming for Streep, and she remains one of the most celebrated actresses in Hollywood decades later. "I'm just so grateful that you haven't gotten sick of my face, that you haven't gotten off of the train," she told the audience. "My mother, who was usually right about everything, said to me: 'Meryl, darling, you'll see it all goes so fast. So fast.' And it does."

