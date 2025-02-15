Miley Cyrus Doubles Up on Skintight Roberto Cavalli Gowns at 'SNL50: The Homecoming Concert'

While one featured a sheer skirt, the other was dripping in feathers.

Miley Cyrus wears two skintight Roberto Cavalli dresses at the SNL50 concert in New York
(Image credit: Todd Owyoung/Peacock via Getty Images/Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images/Dia Dipasupil/Virginia Sherwood)
Amy Mackelden
By
published
in News

After baring her abs at the 2025 Grammys in a cut-out Saint Laurent gown, Miley Cyrus wore two different Roberto Cavalli outfits to perform at SNL50: The Homecoming Concert.

Cyrus joined a plethora of celebrities, including Lady Gaga and Cher, to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Saturday Night Live at Radio City Hall in New York. Cyrus performed twice at the event—a duet of "Crazy Little Thing" with Brittany Howard, and a performance of her hit song "Flowers." The singer's stylist, Bradley Kenneth, picked two Roberto Cavalli outfits for the occasion—one vintage and one new.

To walk the red carpet, Cyrus wore a floor-length, black leather Roberto Cavalli gown, featuring cut-outs, a sheer skirt, and a small train. The dress is taken from the fashion house's SS25 RTW collection, was designed by creative director Fausto Puglisi, and was modeled by Eva Herzigova on the runway last year. Cyrus completed her outfit with a pair of Paris Texas "Liz" lace-up satin sandals in black.

Miley Cyrus wears two skintight Roberto Cavalli dresses at the SNL50 concert in New York

Miley Cyrus wears a Roberto Cavalli gown from the designer's SS25 RTW collection.

(Image credit: Todd Owyoung/Peacock via Getty Images/Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images/Dia Dipasupil/Virginia Sherwood)

Miley Cyrus wears two skintight Roberto Cavalli dresses at the SNL50 concert in New York

The singer completed her outfit with strappy sandals from Paris Texas.

(Image credit: Todd Owyoung/Peacock via Getty Images/Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images/Dia Dipasupil/Virginia Sherwood)

Paris Texas Liz Lace-Up Sandals
Paris Texas
"Liz" Lace-Up Sandals

Before taking the stage, the LOL actor changed into another Roberto Cavalli creation. This time, Cyrus chose a vintage Cavalli piece taken from the fashion house's SS2004 RTW collection (via CheckTheTag). The black skintight gown featured diamond cut-outs across the torso, before shifting into a heavily feathered skirt. She paired the sleek dress with another pair of simple black strappy sandals.

Miley Cyrus wears two skintight Roberto Cavalli dresses at the SNL50 concert in New York

Miley Cyrus performed two songs at the SNL50 concert.

(Image credit: Todd Owyoung/Peacock via Getty Images/Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images/Dia Dipasupil/Virginia Sherwood)

Miley Cyrus wears two skintight Roberto Cavalli dresses at the SNL50 concert in New York

Miley Cyrus wore a vintage Roberto Cavalli gown with black strappy sandals.

(Image credit: Todd Owyoung/Peacock via Getty Images/Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images/Dia Dipasupil/Virginia Sherwood)

This isn't the first time Cyrus has worn vintage Roberto Cavalli. In February 2024, the "Malibu" singer wore another dress from the designer's SS2004 collection for the "Doctor (Work It Out)" music video.

Pharrell Williams, Miley Cyrus - Doctor (Work It Out) (Official Video) - YouTube Pharrell Williams, Miley Cyrus - Doctor (Work It Out) (Official Video) - YouTube
Watch On

Meanwhile, Roberto Cavalli has made a comeback with celebrities over the past year. Creative director Fausto Puglisi designed some of the most memorable Eras Tour costumes for Taylor Swift, including her iconic Reputation bodysuit. When it comes to vintage designs, just last summer, Beyoncé gave her stamp of approval to a Roberto Cavalli shirtdress from Spring/Summer 2002. Bella Hadid has also shown her love for Cavalli's older designs, wearing a head-to-toe denim skirt set from 2002 in December 2024.

Amy Mackelden
Amy Mackelden
Weekend Editor

Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.

