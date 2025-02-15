After baring her abs at the 2025 Grammys in a cut-out Saint Laurent gown, Miley Cyrus wore two different Roberto Cavalli outfits to perform at SNL50: The Homecoming Concert.

Cyrus joined a plethora of celebrities, including Lady Gaga and Cher, to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Saturday Night Live at Radio City Hall in New York. Cyrus performed twice at the event—a duet of "Crazy Little Thing" with Brittany Howard, and a performance of her hit song "Flowers." The singer's stylist, Bradley Kenneth, picked two Roberto Cavalli outfits for the occasion—one vintage and one new.

To walk the red carpet, Cyrus wore a floor-length, black leather Roberto Cavalli gown, featuring cut-outs, a sheer skirt, and a small train. The dress is taken from the fashion house's SS25 RTW collection, was designed by creative director Fausto Puglisi, and was modeled by Eva Herzigova on the runway last year. Cyrus completed her outfit with a pair of Paris Texas "Liz" lace-up satin sandals in black.

Miley Cyrus wears a Roberto Cavalli gown from the designer's SS25 RTW collection. (Image credit: Todd Owyoung/Peacock via Getty Images/Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images/Dia Dipasupil/Virginia Sherwood)

The singer completed her outfit with strappy sandals from Paris Texas. (Image credit: Todd Owyoung/Peacock via Getty Images/Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images/Dia Dipasupil/Virginia Sherwood)

Before taking the stage, the LOL actor changed into another Roberto Cavalli creation. This time, Cyrus chose a vintage Cavalli piece taken from the fashion house's SS2004 RTW collection (via CheckTheTag). The black skintight gown featured diamond cut-outs across the torso, before shifting into a heavily feathered skirt. She paired the sleek dress with another pair of simple black strappy sandals.

Miley Cyrus performed two songs at the SNL50 concert. (Image credit: Todd Owyoung/Peacock via Getty Images/Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images/Dia Dipasupil/Virginia Sherwood)

Miley Cyrus wore a vintage Roberto Cavalli gown with black strappy sandals. (Image credit: Todd Owyoung/Peacock via Getty Images/Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images/Dia Dipasupil/Virginia Sherwood)

This isn't the first time Cyrus has worn vintage Roberto Cavalli. In February 2024, the "Malibu" singer wore another dress from the designer's SS2004 collection for the "Doctor (Work It Out)" music video.

Pharrell Williams, Miley Cyrus - Doctor (Work It Out) (Official Video) - YouTube Watch On

Meanwhile, Roberto Cavalli has made a comeback with celebrities over the past year. Creative director Fausto Puglisi designed some of the most memorable Eras Tour costumes for Taylor Swift, including her iconic Reputation bodysuit. When it comes to vintage designs, just last summer, Beyoncé gave her stamp of approval to a Roberto Cavalli shirtdress from Spring/Summer 2002. Bella Hadid has also shown her love for Cavalli's older designs, wearing a head-to-toe denim skirt set from 2002 in December 2024.