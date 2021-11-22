Olivia Rodrigo Dressed Like a Mermaid to Pick Up Her AMA for New Artist of the Year

Olivia Rodrigo is up there with some of my very favorite things that happened this year, and she isn't done making waves. Not only has she given us some of 2021's best songs (and basically some of the best breakup songs of all time), but she also continues to serve up jaw-dropping looks on the red carpet.

This past weekend, the singer and actress showed up at the American Music Awards in a mermaid-like dress, and I immediately want my own TBH. The star wore a sheer, glittery, strappy purple dress with feathers at the bottom in lieu of an actual mermaid tail, paired with silver heeled sandals. She wore her hair down and kept her makeup sophisticatedly understated.

(Image credit: Getty/Axelle/Bauer-Griffin)

Rodrigo was wearing this number when she accepted her incredibly deserved award for New Artist of the Year. "Thank you so much to the AMAs and to the fans who voted for this award,” she said (per Us Weekly). “It means so much to me. Writing songs is my favorite thing in the whole world, and I am so grateful for everyone who has embraced my music."

The singer was also nominated for Artist of the Year, Favorite Music Video, Favorite Female Artist - Pop, Favorite Trending Song, Favorite Song - Pop and Favorite Album - Pop—which, like, casual.

Although she only won the one category this time around, she collected three VMAs earlier this year for Best New Artist, Song of the Year and Push Performance of the Year, plus the iHeartRadio Music Social Star Award.

I will do my best to swallow any "jealousy, jealousy" I may be feeling that Rodrigo has achieved so much at just 18 years old, and concentrate all my energy on being extremely happy for her instead!