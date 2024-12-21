Nicole Richie Says Paris Hilton Friendship is More Like a Sisterhood

As most women know, when you've known someone as long as Nicole Richie and Paris Hilton have known each other, you're not just friends, you're basically sisters. Which is exactly how the two longtime friends feel about one another.

"Paris and I have more of a sisterhood than I would say, a standard friendship," Richie explained in a quote to PEOPLE this week. "We've been in each other's lives for as long as I can remember since we were 2. So this is just, it's life and it's just been so exciting to be able to shoot this show again. It was great."

The duo have reunited on-screen for a follow-up to their iconic reality series The Simple Life, titled Paris & Nicole, The Encore, which is currently streaming on Peacock. The series follows the two women as they transform their song "Sanasa" into a fully operatic number.

As Hilton put it, "I just feel so lucky just to have a lifelong friendship like we have — a friendship that's longer than most marriages."

Paris and Nicole Explain their Song “Sanasa” - YouTube Watch On

Friends since they were two years old, Hilton and Richie have seen each other through many phases in each other's lives, and even though they fell out a little bit in their twenties, they're excited to tackle a new chapter together—that of motherhood.

As Richie put it, "when you have a friendship that's gone on this long, you do see each other through all stages of life, and we've seen each other through high school and just every stage of life. Motherhood is yet another stage."

"We've just been through everything together in life since we were little babies," said Hilton. "I'm just so proud of how much we've grown and just all the experiences that we've been through in life. It made us these really incredibly strong, resilient and amazing women, and I'm really proud of us."