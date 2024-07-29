Travis Kelce Made a Young Taylor Swift Fan's Day During Training Camp With Sweet Gesture

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce smiles as he talks to the media during training camp at Missouri Western State University on Saturday, July 27, 2024, in St. Joseph, Missouri
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Travis Kelce made an 11-year-old Taylor Swift fan's day (week? month? year?) at a recent Kansas City Chiefs training camp session.

The tight end spotted a young girl wearing a Swiftie-themed Chiefs shirt during a session on Friday, and threw his glove—emblazoned with his number 87—to her, as recounted by her aunt on X.

"Travis saw my niece, wearing a Taylor @Chiefs shirt, threw his glove, missed, pointed at her, and threw again," Becky Hardin wrote on the social media site. "And I was completely unhinged and lost my mind. Clyde [Edwards-Helaire] signed the boys stuff. @tkelce and @Clydro_22 the best thank you!! You made training camp so fun #ChiefsKingdom"

Hardin added, "We are going to see Taylor in Indy in November and I told her she has to wear it!! We are beaming, it truly is so special to her"

The proud aunt then responded to critics who "wished a real fan would have gotten the glove," telling them that Chiefs fandom has been running in their family since the '60s, and that her niece is absolutely a "real fan"—she just so happens to be a Taylor Swift fan, as well.

Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour - Melbourne, Australia

Taylor Swift interacts with a young fan after giving her the "22" fedora.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Kelce's gesture is totally reminiscent of Swift's generosity towards her young fans. During the Eras Tour, she makes a point to gift her "22" fedora hat to someone in the crowd, which always creates beautifully emotional moments.

After traveling through Europe with her, Taylor's boyfriend is at training camp for several weeks ahead of the football season, with Swifties finding his dorm-room accommodation nothing short of hilarious.

Meanwhile, Swift is still performing in Europe, where she'll be heading to Warsaw, Poland for three concerts starting Aug. 1.

Travis Kelce joins Taylor Swift on stage in London.

Travis Kelce joins Taylor Swift on stage in London.

(Image credit: Getty Images)
