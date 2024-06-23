Prince Louis Misses Taylor Swift's London "Eras Tour" Show and the Internet Wants Justice For the Young Royal
"Prince Louis’ future memoir on why he left The Royal Family will center around being left out of The Eras Tour."
After photos and videos of Prince William, Prince George and Princess Charlotte "shaking it off" at Taylor Swift's first "Eras Tour" London show, royal fans were quick to notice that one dance-loving member of the royal family was missing: Prince Louis.
The Prince of Wales and two out of his three children attending the first night of Swift's show at Wembley Stadium in honor of Prince William's birthday. Just like his youngest son, the prince was spotted dancing in the stands and later shared a backstage selfie with Swift on Instagram, thanking the pop star for putting on an enjoyable show.
"Thank you @taylorswift for a great evening! #LondonTSTheErastour," the prince captioned the post, featuring Swift, Prince William, Prince George, and Princess Charlotte smiling wide for the camera.
That Prince Louis—known and beloved for the many times he has showed off his dance moves, including his "performance" during this year's Trooping the Colour in honor of his grandfather King Charles' birthday—was MIA during his family outing had the internet feeling all the feels.
"Prince Louis’ future memoir on why he left The Royal Family will center around being left out of The Eras Tour," one fan posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.
"This is Prince Louis’ villain origin story," another joked online, referring to the potential disappointment the young prince will one day feel when he realizes he was left out of the family trip.
"Poor Louis...left off the roster...," another commented.
While the internet was concerned for Louis and his future feelings about missing out on the "Eras Tour," others were quick to notice that the young prince clearly inherited his infamous dance moves from his father, Prince William.
"I can see where prince Louis got his dance moves from Prince William dancing at Taylor Swift’s concert," one fan posted on X, along with a video of the Prince of Wales literally shaking his shoulders to Swift's hit song, "Shake It Off."
During her London shows, Swift has showcased her ability to bring together the most influential and famous people on the planet. On night two of her show in London, the who's-who of Hollywood threw their own party in the VIP tent.
Everyone from Tom Cruise, Hugh Grant, Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis, and Greta Gerwig to Liam Hemsworth, and Jamie Dornan were in attendance.
Of course, Swift's beau Travis Kelce was back for night two as well, along with his brother Jason Kelce and his sister-in-law, Kylie Kelce.
"Dear @taylorswift13 , You have an incredible show, an amazing and v hospitable team and excellent if gigantic boyfriend (#tequilashots.)," Hugh Grant posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, after the show. "Thanks so much from one ageing London boy, wife and thrilled 8 year old #halfgirlhalfbracelet."
