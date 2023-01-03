Prince William and Princess Kate Gave a Sweet Nod to Their Wedding Day With Their Latest Romantic Outing

After spending lots of quality time as a family over the Christmas period, the Waleses evidently needed a little romancing as a couple.
The perfect opportunity came in the form of an Aston Martin DBX707, which was gifted to Prince William for a weekend test drive while he and Princess Kate were in Norfolk for the holidays.
The prince apparently took his wife out in the luxury sports car, which The Sun reports is a Welsh-made model and the world's fastest SUV. This, according to a source, made Wills feel quite a bit like a certain agent 007.
"The delivery of the car was an operation worthy of the secret service in itself. It was very hush-hush," an insider told The Sun.
"But he was spotted behind the wheel buzzing round the tight and winding country lanes of North Norfolk."
The royals spent Christmas at Sandringham Estate in Norfolk, and the Waleses also have their country home, Anmer Hall, in the Eastern English county, so William is likely fairly familiar with the roads up there.
BTW, the choice of car the royal couple got to try out is a significant one.
"It is not a coincidence the car was one that was built in Wales by Welsh workers," the source continued, referring of course to William's new status as the Prince of Wales.
They added, "William had the Aston for the whole weekend. He got to experience life like James Bond for a few days.
"The only difference is, unlike 007, William had to hand the car back at the end of the weekend."
But the fact the car was built in Wales is not the only reason this was a particularly suitable choice of date for William and Kate: The former also drove his wife in an Aston Martin on the day of their wedding in 2011, shortly after they exchanged their vows. Awww, so many mems!
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Bustle and Shape. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
