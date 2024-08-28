Prince William and Princess Kate Share Hopeful Message in Honor of the 2024 Paralympics

Princess Kate and Prince William are sharing a rare joint statement in honor of this year's Paralympics.

On Wednesday, Aug. 28, the Prince and Princess of Wales shared their excitement for the start of the 2024 Games on X, formerly known as Twitter.

"Looking forward to another few weeks of incredible sport!" Prince William and Kate Middleton wrote. "Wishing the very best of luck to our @ParalympicsGB athletes and all those competing at #Paris2024."

The tweet was signed with the royal couple's first initials, "W & C," and included a tweet from the Great Britain and Northern Ireland Paralympic team marking the beginning of the games.

The official X account of the royal family also shared a message of support to Team Great Britain and all of the Paralympic athletes from Prince Edward, the Duke of Edinburgh, who is the patron of the British Paralympic Association.

"To all members of the @ParalympicsGB team heading for Paris, whether athletes, officials or staff, I want to wish you the very best of luck at the Paralympic Games," Prince Edward posted.

The statement from the Prince and Princess of Wales comes after the pair were spotted enjoying a late-summer family vacation. In a rare public appearance and as she continues preventative treatment for an unspecified type of cancer, Middleton was recently seen attending a faith service at Crathie Church alongside her husband and their son, Prince George , according to photographs recently obtained by The Daily Mail.

According to the outlet, Prince William, Prince George and Princess Kate were joined by a slew of other senior royals, including King Charles , Queen Camilla, Prince Edward , Sophie, the Duchess of Edinburgh, and the pair's son, James Wessex.

Prince William and Kate Middleton. (Image credit: Kirsty O'Connor - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

While Prince William and the rest of the senior members of the royal family prepare to say goodbye to summer and hello to a more robust, public-facing schedule, Princess Kate will reportedly remain out of the public eye. Reports have long-indicated that Princess Kate's return to public-facing royal life will be delayed , and potentially forever altered as she continues to prioritize her health and wellbeing over the needs of the monarchy.

In fact, and according to an insider who recently spoke to RadarOnline.com , Middleton "may never return" to her full-time role as a senior member of the royal family. The same source suggested that the Princess of Wales would "reevaluate" the parameters and amount of duties she would resume following the end of cancer treatment.

In other words, Princess Kate's surprise appearance at this year's Wimbledon competition may very well be one of the last official outings the royal takes this year...but that doesn't mean she's not going to be busy cheering on Team Great Britain at this year's Paralympics!