Why Princess Kate Loves Wearing Red So Much, According to an Expert

Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
We rarely associate Catherine, the Princess of Wales, with showiness, but one of her sartorial habits is actually designed to turn heads, an expert has said.
The royal often opts for a bright red statement piece such as a coat or dress during official engagements, which helps people see her amidst a crowd (FYI, the Queen used the same strategy during her reign).
For example, she opted for a red coat during hers and Prince William's recent visit to Wales.
"The royals are so carefully selective about what they wear," color psychologist Tash Bradley told Hello!. "If a royal is wearing red they are commanding attention, straight away."
Bradley added, "If I saw a royal in a red outfit, they're wanting to stand out amongst the other royals."
Explaining why Princess Kate shines so bright when she's wearing red, the expert continued, "At a party, if you had someone in a red dress and someone in a black dress your eye will be straightaway caught—it doesn't matter who they are—to that dress."
In the case of the Wales trip, it's also worth mentioning that red is one of the official Welsh colors, making it a doubly good choice.
Princess Kate often pays tribute to the place she's visiting by wearing one of the colors from the local flag: Notably, she wore green in Jamaica, aquamarine in the Bahamas, and blue with hints of red in Belize during the royal Caribbean tour earlier this year.
As for her red outfits, she opted for the bold color to host her carol concert last Christmas:
And more recently during the Queen's Jubilee celebrations in June:
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Bustle and Shape. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
-
90 Halloween Costume Ideas Inspired By Movies and TV Shows
Most of these Halloween costumes double as stylish additions to your closet.
By Brooke Knappenberger
-
Prince Harry Was "Showing Anger" During the Queen's Funeral, Royal Expert Says
Tensions have not eased.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
New Royal Portrait Means There's "No Way Back" for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Claims Royal Columnist
That's one way to look at it.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Prince Harry Was "Showing Anger" During the Queen's Funeral, Royal Expert Says
Tensions have not eased.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
New Royal Portrait Means There's "No Way Back" for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Claims Royal Columnist
That's one way to look at it.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Palace Insiders Want to Block Prince Harry's Memoir, Reportedly
But there's not much they can do.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle May Be "Worried" They Are "Being Eased Out of the Royal Picture," Biographer Says
The Royal Family website controversy is, frankly, telling.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Prince William and Prince Harry's "Truce" Is "Temporary," If They've Called One At All: Source
Oh, man.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Reportedly Want to Edit Their Docuseries to "Downplay" Info About Charles, Camilla, William and Kate
I wonder what they said that was so bad...
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
A Royal Fan Told Prince William and Princess Kate That Princess Diana Would Be Proud of Them
So sweet.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Meghan Markle May Return to the U.K. in November to Receive an Award
She might be honored for her charity work.
By Iris Goldsztajn