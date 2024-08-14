Priyanka Chopra Gives Her Sheer Lingerie a Red Carpet Revamp

She went nearly naked at 'The Good Half''s Los Angeles premiere.

Priyanka Chopra in a sheer Dolce & Gabbana robe and Nick Jonas in a beige khaki suit at 'The Good Half' premiere in Los Angeles August 2024
Some celebrities hit the red carpet in stylish-yet-controversial sheer dresses. Priyanka Chopra took the barely-there, lingerie-inspired aesthetic a step further, wearing a sheer robe on the step-and-repeat.

On Tuesday, August 13, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas made their first official red-carpet appearance of the year (that is, if you don't count the buzzy Ambani wedding). The couple was spotted at The Good Half premiere in Beverly Hills—and let's just say Chopra made it her mission to kick off her re-emergence in front of the cameras with a bang.

Priyanka Chopra showed support for Nick Jonas's role in The Good Half by wearing a lacy, lingerie-inspired Dolce & Gabbana gown.

For the event, the actress worked lingerie cues all throughout her ensemble. She wore a one-shoulder, black-and-gold gown by Dolce & Gabbana. The long-sleeve maxi number resembled that of a robe, tied at the waist with a black belt and featuring an ultra-high slit.

Chopra incorporated lace-on-lace layering into her ensemble. With the assistance of celebrity stylist Rebecca Corbin-Murray, she dressed the risqué garment with a see-through lace bodysuit, also by Dolce & Gabbana, and black, high-waisted underwear.

Priyanka Chopra wore the lacy ensemble with a coordinating black lace bodysuit and high-waisted underwear.

The actress completed her sheer lingerie look with glossy black open-toed heels. She also wore a diamond-studded "serpent" necklace and accessorized further with matching hoop earrings and stacks of rings—all sourced from Bulgari.

By her side stood husband Nick Jonas. The singer-slash-actor wore a baggy khaki suit with a gray tank top, black leather shoes, layered chain necklaces, and a chrome watch.

Priyanka Chopra's daring lingerie look isn't just in stark contrast to what she wore at the star-studded Ambani wedding in India last month. (There, she was seen in a sequin orange lehenga—a traditional Indian ankle-length skirt—and a bra-style choli designed by Tarun Tahiliani couture.) But Chopra's look comes a few days after Halle Berry stunned on The Union red carpet with a see-through twist of her own.

Halle Berry donned her lingerie look at The Union premiere just days before.

There, the actress channeled the sheer trend with a black lace bodysuit. Like Chopra, she doubled down on the lingerie cues even further with a high-waisted, knee-hitting sheer skirt.

Of course, Chopra and Berry aren't the only stars to bring nearly-naked dressing to the red carpet. This year alone, A-listers have enlisted the divisive styling choice for just about any occasion—award shows, especially, have seen an uptick of stars—opting out of conventional clothes and into barely-there pieces.

The couple's joint sighting at the premiere comes in support of The Good Half, which Nick Jonas stars in as the film's lead. He may have top billing on the poster, but it's Chopra who got the spotlight on the red carpet.

Shop Priyanka Chopra's Red Carpet Lingerie Look

India Roby
India Roby
Freelance Fashion Writer

Born and raised in Memphis, India Roby is a freelance journalist based in New York City. In 2021, India graduated from The New School with a Bachelor’s in Journalism + Design and a minor in Fashion Communication.

India’s work at Marie Claire focuses on celebrity style, shopping, and cultural deep-dives on fashion trends. She also wears many (!) other hats, with her bylines also appearing in Architectural DigestNYLONHighsnobietyHarper’s Bazaar, Teen Vogue, Byrdie, The Zoe Report, Fashionista, and others. You can follow her on Instagram at @indiajde and Twitter (she refuses to call it X) at @india_roby.

