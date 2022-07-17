Queen Elizabeth Was Allegedly “Relieved” When Meghan Markle Skipped Prince Philip’s Funeral
A new biography makes several claims about the royals.
An upcoming royal biography alleges that Queen Elizabeth was happy Meghan Markle didn’t attend the late Prince Philip’s funeral in 2021, Us Weekly reports.
British journalist Tom Bower alleges in Revenge: Meghan, Harry and the War Between The Windsors that the Queen was “relieved” when she found out her daughter-in-law was not planning on coming to the service.
“‘Thank goodness Meghan is not coming,’” the Queen said in a clear voice to her trusted aides,” Bower alleges in his book. While we don’t have confirmation, it’s possible the Queen did not want the added attention that the Duchess of Sussex’s presence would likely bring. Ever since Meghan and Prince Harry stepped down from their duties as senior royals, there has been drama within the royal family.
Reports at the time explained that Meghan was advised not to travel overseas since she was seven months pregnant with her daughter, Lilibet Diana. “Meghan will be staying in California. She can’t go on doctor’s orders,” a source told Us Weekly at the time. “She is too far along to fly and it’s recommended she rest in the final months.”
However, Harry did attend his grandfather’s funeral, and following the passing of Prince Philip, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex posted a heartfelt message to the Archewell site in his honor. It read: “In loving memory of His Royal Highness, the Duke of Edinburgh, 1921-2021. Thank you for your service… you will be greatly missed.”
