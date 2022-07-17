Queen Elizabeth Was Allegedly “Relieved” When Meghan Markle Skipped Prince Philip’s Funeral

Marie Claire newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Marie Claire. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

An upcoming royal biography alleges that Queen Elizabeth was happy Meghan Markle didn’t attend the late Prince Philip’s funeral in 2021, Us Weekly reports.

British journalist Tom Bower alleges in Revenge: Meghan, Harry and the War Between The Windsors that the Queen was “relieved” when she found out her daughter-in-law was not planning on coming to the service.

“‘Thank goodness Meghan is not coming,’” the Queen said in a clear voice to her trusted aides,” Bower alleges in his book. While we don’t have confirmation, it’s possible the Queen did not want the added attention that the Duchess of Sussex’s presence would likely bring. Ever since Meghan and Prince Harry stepped down from their duties as senior royals , there has been drama within the royal family.

Reports at the time explained that Meghan was advised not to travel overseas since she was seven months pregnant with her daughter, Lilibet Diana. “Meghan will be staying in California. She can’t go on doctor’s orders,” a source told Us Weekly at the time. “She is too far along to fly and it’s recommended she rest in the final months.”