The Queen Said Florals Are In for Summer With Her Latest Outfit
VERY cute.
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Thank you for signing up to Marie Claire. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
The Queen doesn't follow trends: She knows what works for her, and she sticks with it.
As such, we often see Her Majesty rocking all variety of bright colors: pinks and blues and greens, for instance. But once in a while, she likes to go down a floral route, and I'm not gonna lie, I love that path for her.
While presenting the British National Health Service with the prestigious George Cross to recognize the organization for its contributions to the nation, the monarch wore—nay, rocked—a white, long-sleeved, shift-dress with a beautifully summery pink and green floral pattern. I would love to hear what Miranda Priestly has to say about that.
The monarch paired the frock with a simple pair of pearl earrings, and her trusty black loafers. She also appeared to still be sporting that fresh new 'do she got post-Jubilee, which is a tad shorter than we're used to, and perfect for the current British heatwave.
The Queen was joined by Prince Charles in awarding the George Cross to the Chief Executive of NHS England and the Modern Matron at University Hospital Coventry and Warkwickshire, who accepted it on behalf of the Health Service as a whole.
The Cross is especially significant, because it was an initiative started by the Queen's father during World War II.
On Instagram, the Queen's account wrote:
"'It is with great pleasure on behalf of a grateful nation, that I award the George Cross to the National Health Services of the United Kingdom.'
"Today The Queen, accompanied by The Prince of Wales, presented the George Cross to representatives of the National Health Service at Windsor Castle.
"The award recognises staff, past and present, across all disciplines and all four nations.
"The Chief Executives and front line workers from each of the Home Nations accepted the award. Recipients included Modern Matron May Parsons (front row, second left) from University Hospital Coventry who administered the world’s first COVID vaccine in December 2020.
"The George Cross was instituted by King George VI on 24th September 1940, during the height of the Blitz, to recognise, 'acts of the greatest heroism or the most courage in circumstances of extreme danger.'
"This is only the second time during The Queen’s 70-year reign that the award has been presented collectively to an organisation or group of people (Her Majesty presented the George Cross to the Royal Ulster Constabulary in 1999)."
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Bustle and Shape. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
-
Kate Middleton's Glittering Ballgown From Recent Royal Tour Is Finally Available to Buy
You'll need to drop a cool $5k, though.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Pete Davidson Finally Appears in 'Kardashians' Season 2 Trailer
And it's ~steamy~.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Simone Biles Was Offered a Children's Coloring Book on a Flight
The Olympic athlete is famously short.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Pippa Middleton Has Welcomed a Baby Girl With Husband James Matthews
George, Charlotte and Louis have a new baby cousin!
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Prince George Gave Prince Louis a Run for His Money With His Wimbledon Facial Expressions
I guess it runs in the family?
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Prince George Got to Hold Novak Djokovic's Trophy While the Champion Chatted With the Cambridges
He must have been so happy!
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Kate Middleton Said Wimbledon Was "George's Treat" When Asked Why Charlotte and Louis Didn't Come Along to the Tennis Tournament
Prince Louis isn't allowed to attend yet, per the rules.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Meghan Markle "Is Happy Her Name Has Been Cleared" Following Reports of Palace Staff Bullying, Source Says
She always denied having bullied anyone.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Kate Middleton Regularly Takes Her Kids to the Trampoline Park Just Like "Any Other Mum," Reportedly
How fun is that?
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Prince Harry Claims a First Win in Defamation Case Against 'The Mail on Sunday'
This comes just months after Meghan Markle won a case against the tabloid.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Prince William and Kate Middleton Don't Use Helicopters as Much Now Because the Queen Was "Uncomfortable" With It, Apparently
They were flying from Anmer Hall to Kensington Palace a lot.
By Iris Goldsztajn