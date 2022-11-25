Rihanna and ASAP Rocky Are "Very Open" to Having More Kids, Source Says

Rihanna and ASAP Rocky are having a great time right now.
The celeb couple welcomed their first child together, a boy, in May, and their parenting journey sounds like it's going super well—like, so well they might want to do it again... ASAP.
"Rihanna and ASAP are very open to more kids, they love being parents and having a family," a source recently told Us Weekly. "Having this family together has brought them so much closer, they are more loved up now than ever."
Though this child is now six months old, his proud parents have yet to reveal his name. Of course, this is totally their prerogative, but Rihanna did explain why they haven't shared that information yet in an interview with the Washington Post.
"We just didn’t get around to it yet, really. We’ve just been living," the singer said. "But I guess there’s a certain freedom that comes with kind of just like getting it out there."
Family aside, Rihanna has delighted fans in recent weeks with the release of her first song in years, "Lift Me Up," which she recorded for the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever soundtrack. She also announced to great shows of glee that she will be headlining the Super Bowl Halftime Show in 2023. This comes after the star has been concentrating most of her efforts on her Fenty empire, particularly the beauty line and lingerie label that officially made her a billionaire.
. pic.twitter.com/7oCnFsZH5USeptember 25, 2022
Anyway, if Rihanna does decide to have another child, this would be fantastic news for many people—but I have a feeling fashionistas will be especially overjoyed, because the star's maternity style was nothing short of history-making.
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Bustle and Shape. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
