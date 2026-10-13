The Princess of Wales was diagnosed with cancer in March 2024. Although the news shook the world, her mother stayed calm and steadfast, immediately assuming a present role in the family’s household to ensure Kate’s children and husband kept their lives as normal as possible.
“She took over helping with the children and the school and the cooking and making food for William and looking after him, too,” royal author Ingrid Seward told Hello! magazine. “I think she's a very strong and determined person.”
The author continued, "Carole is a really helpful, practical and unflappable mother and grandmother. Rather than ask what she can do, she just gets on with it; she's very proactive.”
Although her help around the house made a significant difference, Prince William found her emotional support equally commendable. Royal author Robert Jobson said she was “as solid as a rock” at a time when William needed stability in the midst of the ever-changing health of not only his wife, but his father, King Charles, as well.
“When everything was falling apart and he needed someone to talk to, she was the one,” Jobson noted.
“She took him out to the pub and they would sit and talk,” the author added. “She's been a good sounding-board, a wise head.”
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After Princess Kate's cancer went into remission, she returned to her royal duties. Nevertheless, Middleton has remained close by, ready to lend a helping hand whenever she is needed.
“She may not ever hold the title of Queen Mother, but in the future, she will be the Queen's mother,” Jobson said. “She will be there to help her daughter and the family all the way.”