Princess Kate's Mother Was Prince William's 'Rock' When "Everything Was Falling Apart"

“She's been a good sounding-board, a wise head."

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Prince William and Carole Middleton attend Royal Ascot 2024 on June 19, 2024 in Ascot, England.
Prince William and Carole Middleton attend Royal Ascot 2024 in June 2024.
(Image credit: Getty Images)

There's nothing like a mother's touch—and that remains true even within the walls of Buckingham Palace. When Princess Kate fell ill, Carole Middleton rushed in to care for everyone, including Prince William.

The Princess of Wales was diagnosed with cancer in March 2024. Although the news shook the world, her mother stayed calm and steadfast, immediately assuming a present role in the family’s household to ensure Kate’s children and husband kept their lives as normal as possible.

“She took over helping with the children and the school and the cooking and making food for William and looking after him, too,” royal author Ingrid Seward told Hello! magazine. “I think she's a very strong and determined person.”

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Carole Middleton playing cards with Prince George, Prince Louis and Prince William.

Carole Middleton supported Prince William throughout Princess Kate's cancer battle.

(Image credit: The Prince and Princess of Wales/Instagram)

The author continued, "Carole is a really helpful, practical and unflappable mother and grandmother. Rather than ask what she can do, she just gets on with it; she's very proactive.”

Although her help around the house made a significant difference, Prince William found her emotional support equally commendable. Royal author Robert Jobson said she was “as solid as a rock” at a time when William needed stability in the midst of the ever-changing health of not only his wife, but his father, King Charles, as well.

“When everything was falling apart and he needed someone to talk to, she was the one,” Jobson noted.

Princess Kate and her mother Carole Middleton attend Royal Ascot on June 20, 2017 in Ascot, England.

Carole Middleton took over Princess Kate's chores at home during her health battle.

(Image credit: Getty/Max Mumby/Indigo)

“She took him out to the pub and they would sit and talk,” the author added. “She's been a good sounding-board, a wise head.”

After Princess Kate's cancer went into remission, she returned to her royal duties. Nevertheless, Middleton has remained close by, ready to lend a helping hand whenever she is needed.

“She may not ever hold the title of Queen Mother, but in the future, she will be the Queen's mother,” Jobson said. “She will be there to help her daughter and the family all the way.”

Melody Rivera
Melody Rivera
Contributor

Melody Rivera is a contributing royal and celebrity writer at Marie Claire. In her five years as a journalist, she has reported across entertainment, pop culture, fashion, beauty and more.

In addition to Marie Claire, Melody’s byline has appeared inWWD, Footwear News, InTouch Weekly, The Mirror among others.

When’s she not writing, she’s traveling the word, studying the latest fashion trends and staying one step ahead of what the internet will be obsessed with next.