Royal Expert Reveals “Practical” Carole Middleton Was “Filling the Freezer” At Forest Lodge

"Carole is a really helpful, practical and unflappable mother and grandmother."

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Carole Middleton grandmother
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Prince William and Princess Kate are an unshakeable team, showing time and time again that they share a strong and unbreakable bond. The last few years of ups and downs—including some devastating lows, like Princess Kate’s cancer diagnosis and treatment—would affect any couple, without the pressures of the monarchy resting on their shoulders. As the future King and Queen of England navigate through these highs and lows, one family member has been a key support for them: Princess Kate’s mother, Carole Middleton.

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge (R) and her mother Carole Middleton attend day 1 of Royal Ascot at Ascot Racecourse on June 20, 2017 in Ascot, England.

Carole Middleton has always been a key support for her daughter, Princess Kate.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Carole Middleton wearing jeans and a dark sweater walking outside in front of a fence next to her husband Michael Middleton

Carole and Michael Middleton have always been very close to Prince William.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Carole has always been a supportive figure in Prince William and Princess Kate’s life, but she really stepped up when things were looking down. Following Princess Kate’s abdominal surgery and cancer diagnosis, Granny Carole was there to be a steady presence. “She took over helping with the children and the school and the cooking and making food for William and looking after him, too,” royal author Ingrid Seward told Hello. “I think she's a very strong and determined person.”

"Carole is a really helpful, practical and unflappable mother and grandmother. Rather than ask what she can do, she just gets on with it; she's very proactive,” Seward revealed. “When William went back to royal duties after Catherine’s diagnosis, she was doing the school run and probably doing things like filling the freezer with the kids' favourite foods.” Princess Kate has revealed in the past that the children love dinners like cheesy pasta and homemade pizza, which are easy to batch cook and keep in the freezers at Forest Lodge.

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Granny Carole is very involved in her grandchildren's lives.

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Carole, Michael, James, Alizee and Pippa Middleton wearing dressy coats and suits walking outside in front of Christmas trees in the dark entering a carol concert

Carole Middleton raised three children of her own.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

"Looking after the three kids would have been absolutely no problem for her whatsoever,” Seward shared, referencing Carole’s experience as a mum of three: Princess Kate, Pippa Middleton Matthews, and James Middleton. “Catherine would have been able to relax in the knowledge that her mother's hand was on the wheel."

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Christine Ross
Christine Ross
Writer

Christine Ross is a freelancer writer, royal expert, broadcaster and podcaster. She's worked with news outlets including the BBC, Glamour, Talk TV, ET, PBS, CNN and 20/20 to cover the foremost royal events of the last decade, from Prince George’s birth to the coronation of King Charles III.

She previously served as co-host of Royally Us, a weekly royal podcast by Us Weekly. As a freelance writer and royal commentator she provides expert commentary, historical context and fashion analysis about royal families worldwide, with an emphasis on the British Royal Family.