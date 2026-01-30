Former Royal Butler Reveals Carole Middleton is a “Strong Support” for Prince William

Princess Kate is very close to her mother, Carole Middleton, which makes sense given the Middleton family’s close-knit bond. Luckily, when it comes to her son-in-law, there is no stereotypical mother-in-law tension between Prince William and Carole, the Middleton Matriarch. According to former royal butler Grant Harold, they have a very close relationship and always have.

“William always had a good relationship with both Kate’s parents, but especially her mother, Carole,” Harold, speaking on behalf of Heart Bingo Online, revealed. “When I was working with the family, he used to go and spend weekends at their house, which I know he really enjoyed.” The Middleton family home in Bucklebury is only about an hour’s drive from Kensington Palace, and even shorter if you take the royal helicopter. Michael Middleton once joked that he knew Prince William was serious about his daughter when he landed a chopper in the back yard of their family home.

Carole Middleton has always supported her daughter's relationship with the prince. (Image credit: Antony Jones/Brendan Bierne/UK Press via Getty Images)

Carole Middleton and Prince William at Royal Ascot 2024. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Prince William insisted that Carole Middleton and Michael Middleton attend the Coronation. (Image credit: Getty)

According to reports from sources close to the royal couple, the Middleton family never treated Prince William with any airs or graces. “They are a warm and welcoming family, and I imagine gave him some of the normality he craved during his 20s and 30s,” Harold shared. The former member of the royal household felt that Prince William looked to Carole Middleton “as a second mother,” saying “he would speak to her when anything worries him, and if he wants advice or guidance. It’s always been the way.”

It is clear that Princess Kate’s family is a very welcome part of the extended royal family, appearing at major royal events and annual gatherings. This warmth is reportedly thanks to the relationship between Carole Middleton and Prince William. “There were reports that Prince William insisted that the Middletons were invited to King Charles' Coronation, which is a clear sign of his feelings towards them,” Harold revealed. “I believe they will be a strong support to the Royal Family going forward.”

