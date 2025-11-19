Grace Kelly’s Granddaughter Has a ‘Clueless’ Moment in Yellow Plaid Skirt Suit

It's been 30 years since Clueless hit our screens, but the iconic yellow plaid skirt suit that Alicia Silverstone (a.k.a. Cher Horowitz) wore in the film continues to live on. Everyone from Kim Kardashian to Harry Styles has channeled Cher in yellow tartan outfits over the years, but now a member of Monaco's royal family is the latest member of the Clueless fashion fan club.

Charlotte Casiraghi—who is the 39-year-old daughter of Princess Caroline and a granddaughter of Grace Kelly—attended Monaco's National Day celebrations on Wednesday, November 19 while wearing a very Cher-inspired yellow plaid blazer and matching pencil skirt.

Charlotte Casiraghi is seen on National Day in Monaco on November 19. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Charlotte Casiraghi is seen with sister Princess Alexandra of Hanover on National Day. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Ms. Horowitz would certainly approve of Charlotte's Chanel set, which featured tiny silver sequins that caught the light as she stood on the palace balcony. Casiraghi happens to be a Chanel ambassador, and she paired her tweed jacket and skirt with sheer black stockings, a quilted black Chanel bag and black ankle-strap pumps.

Alicia Silverstone (right) wears her iconic yellow plaid outfit in Clueless. (Image credit: Paramount Pictures)

Princess Alexandra of Hanover (left) joined sister Charlotte on the balcony for National Day. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Princess Charlene, Princess Gabriella, Prince Jacques and Prince Albert of Monaco are seen on National Day. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Casiraghi, who is an equestrian, author and mom of two, accessorized with a pair of massive gold sunburst earrings to add to her cheerful outfit. She arrived at Monaco Cathedral alongside her 26-year-old sister, Princess Alexandra of Hanover, who dressed in an all-black look featuring a peplum dress and pillbox hat.

Meanwhile, Prince Albert and Princess Charlene brought their 10-year-old twins, Princess Gabriella and Prince Jacques, to help lead the family's celebrations. Charlene looked sleek in an ivory Armani suit and veiled hat, while Gabriella represented Monaco's flag in an adorable red coat dress. And Prince Jacques, who is heir to the throne, matched with Dad Albert in a mini military uniform.