Princess Kate has influenced royal fans for decades, with her fashion choices regularly causing clothing items to swiftly sell out. Now, a royal stylist has revealed that the Princess of Wales's hair color is the latest example of the "Kate effect" in action.

Speaking to the Daily Mail, hairstylist Jo Hansford said of Princess Kate's hair, "The depth and richness of her new shade beautifully enhance her skin tone and eye color, creating a look that feels both modern and timeless."

Importantly, Hansford has been Queen Camilla's hairdresser for more than three decades, meaning she understands the Royal Family better than most.

Describing Princess Kate's latest hair shade, Hansford told the outlet, "Polished and understated, her hair radiates sophistication and elegance, which are hallmarks of Catherine's signature style."

According to the outlet, Princess Kate's latest hair color has been "dubbed the 'Posh Mom Bronde,'" as it "blends brown and blonde tones to create a polished finish that never feels try-hard."

The outlet continued, "Her color is neither overtly blonde nor traditionally brunette, striking that elusive sweet spot that feels modern."

As Hansford told the publication, "Richer tones with added depth play a crucial role in creating balance and harmony with certain skin tones." She continued, "Without these blended shades, going too light can leave the complexion looking overly pink or washed out."

The Daily Mail noted that Princess Kate's hair color choice "works in harmony with her make-up, wardrobe, and calm, assured presence." The outlet continued, "Nothing about it feels forced. She hasn't abandoned her signature look, she's simply elevated it."

Queen Camilla's hairdresser noted, "While many clients choose lighter colors for practical reasons, such as easier maintenance, softer regrowth, or gray blending, this look is a reminder that depth and dimension often deliver the most flattering, refined results."

Basically, Princess Kate has done it yet again, and this time the "Kate effect" is reportedly influencing hairstylists everywhere.