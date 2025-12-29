Life has completely changed for the former Prince Andrew in 2025. In October, King Charles demoted the ex-Duke of York, stripping him of his remaining royal titles and serving an eviction notice on his home, Royal Lodge in Windsor. And according to a new report, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's rumored new home has a "grim" Royal Family connection involving "bodies."

While the exact location of Andrew's new property is yet to be officially confirmed, multiple reports suggest the former duke will move into Marsh Farm on the Sandringham estate. The Express's deputy royal editor, Rebecca Russell, shared, "Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's new home has secret royal link—and it's pretty grim."

As noted by Russell, the location of Andrew's property was seemingly revealed "after a 'no-fly' restriction was extended to cover the home, which is located in the village of Wolferton, seven miles from Sandringham House."

As noted by Russell, the location of Andrew's new home "is perhaps most famous for having the abandoned Wolferton railway station," which has been closed since 1969. Referencing the allegedly "grim" royal connection, Russell shared that the station "was where the bodies of King George V and King George VI began their final journeys back to London after they both died at Sandringham in 1936 and 1952, respectively."

For the Royal Family, Andrew's ongoing "saga" has become even more prominent in 2025. "Unfortunately, the whole year's been dominated by Andrew," royal expert Phil Dampier told the Express. "Both The King and [Prince] William are desperate to try and draw a line under it." Soon, Andrew will leave Royal Lodge for a home on the Sandringham estate; presumably, the royals are ready for the disgraced duke to live his life away from the spotlight.