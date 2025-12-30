Sabrina Carpenter's Recent TikTok Posts Make It Clear How She Feels About Her Ex, Barry Keoghan

As hard as 2025 might have been, at least Sabrina Carpenter didn't get back together with her ex.

At least, that's the message the "Tears" singer sent with her recent activity on TikTok, where she reposted two TikToks in which the user wrote, “It’s been a tough year, but at least I didn’t get back with my ex.”

The ex in question would seem to be Barry Keoghan, who Carpenter dated for roughly a year before they split last December. Fans' assumption that Carpenter reposted the TikTok with Keoghan in mind makes sense, since the singer hasn't publicly dated anyone since their breakup—and since the TikTok included her hit song "Manchild," which is widely-believed to have been written about Keoghan after their split.

Shortly after Carpenter and Keoghan's relationship ended, a source close to the singer told Entertainment Tonight, “Things didn’t end well, and they are taking space from each other. Sabrina and Barry are definitely broken up right now. Sabrina isn’t sad over the breakup and is staying busy and distracted.”⁠

Staying busy and distracted wasn't too difficult for Carpenter, whose iconic "I'm working late, 'cause I'm a singer" lyric from "Espresso" was inspired by her own busy work schedule.

“Sabrina is figuring out what she wants and is focused on her career,” the source added.

If they are references to Keoghan, it's not as though the TikTok reposts would mark the first time Carpenter snuck in a little dig at her ex.

In March, The Mirror reported that, during her Short n’ Sweet Tour's stop in Dublin—the Irish actor’s hometown—Carpenter took the opportunity to throw a little shade while on his home turf.

“Dublin, it’s so lovely to be here. You all look and sound amazing,” she told the crowd, according to The Mirror. “But my goodness, these Irish boys are hard work.”

You can almost feel the post-breakup catharsis just reading it.