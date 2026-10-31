At the time, Meghan was filming Season 6 of Suits in Toronto so Harry had flown out to see her with his cousin and her then-boyfriend. During his visit, he was informed by former palace communications secretary Jason Knauf that the news of their relationship was about to go public, causing them to “pull the pin on the fun grenade.”
While appearing on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in November 2021, the Duchess of Sussex remembered, “He came to see me in Toronto and our friends and his cousin, Eugenie, and her husband Jack, they came as well, and the four of us snuck out in Halloween costumes to have one fun night on the town before it was out in the world that we were a couple."
“It was a post-apocalypse theme, so we had all of this very bizarre costuming on, and we were able to just sort of have one final, fun night out,” she added.
In his 2023 memoir Spare, Prince Harry recalled that night at Soho House Toronto. He wrote that he borrowed his friend’s Mad Max costume, which kept his face completely covered and unrecognizable.
Spare
“The party was loud, dark, drunk—ideal. Several people did double takes as Meg passed through the rooms, but no one looked twice at her dystopian date,” Harry wrote. “If that’s the Apocalypse, I thought, bring on the end of the world.”
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