Royal Source Claims Prince Harry and King Charles Were in "Tears" During Their "Emotional" Reunion, Which Almost Didn't "Happen"

Following an estrangement, Prince Harry and King Charles reunited on September 10. The Duke of Sussex previously revealed that his father was "great," and suggested he'd have a "renewed focus" on his dad for the foreseeable future. Now, a royal source is opening up about what really happened behind closed doors at the royal reconciliation.

Speaking to Us Weekly about the Royal Family reunion, a source explained, "The meeting was sparked by a handwritten letter from Harry earlier this year to Charles expressing his desire to reconnect." The source continued, "They were not sure it was going to happen until just in the last week."

Luckily, the meeting appears to have been successful, with the source calling it "super positive," "very relaxed," and "very emotional."

Prince Harry arriving at Clarence House on Sept. 10, 2025. (Image credit: Ben Montgomery/Getty Images)

As for what the pair talked about during their reunion, the royal source explained, "They were catching up personally about the children and what has been going on with Charles and his health...There were hugs and tears at the meeting."

Prince Harry has also talked about his meeting with Charles, telling The Guardian that "the focus really has to be on my dad" moving forward. The Duke of Sussex mentioned his desire to bring his children— Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet —to the U.K., telling the outlet, "This week has definitely brought that closer."

In his interview with The Guardian, Harry also suggested that he misses the U.K. now that he lives in Montecito, California with wife Meghan Markle and their two kids. "I have always loved the U.K. and I always will love the U.K.," Harry told the outlet. "It's been good to reconnect with the causes I am passionate about. I have been able to spend some time with people that I have known for so long. It is hard to do it from far away."