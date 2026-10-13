When Times Get Tough for Prince William and Princess Kate, This Family Member Is “Solid as a Rock,” Says Royal Author

Prince William and Princess Kate have weathered some tough times in the past two years, whether it was Kate’s cancer diagnosis, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor’s scandals or King Charles’s own health struggles. But there’s one family member the Prince and Princess of Wales can always lean on, according to royal biographer and journalist Robert Jobson.
Carole Middleton “may not ever hold the title of Queen Mother, but in the future, she will be the Queen’s mother,” Jobson told Hello! magazine, adding that Carole “will be there to help her daughter and the family all the way.”
The Windsor Legacy: a Royal Dynasty of Secrets, Scandal, and Survival
“She was there to support William and was there all the time for the grandchildren. She's been as solid as a rock,” Jobson said of Carole. “When everything was falling apart and he needed someone to talk to, she was the one. She took him out to the pub and they would sit and talk.”
The Windsor Legacy author added that Carole has "been a good sounding-board" and "a wise head" for the future King.
For Prince William, the Middletons also provide him with a sense of normalcy that he didn't experience growing up at Kensington Palace. During his engagement interview, the Prince of Wales praised Kate's family, stating, "Mike and Carole have been really loving and caring and really fun and have been really welcoming towards me, so I've felt a part of the family and I hope that Kate's felt the same with my family."
Marie Claire Newsletter
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Showand many others.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.