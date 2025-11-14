I’ll happily argue that there’s no better time to go all out with your manicures than during the holiday season. Between all the festive events, family gatherings, and super glam parties filling my calendar, it’s the perfect excuse to add extra glitter to my nails . And with so much inspiration everywhere (have you seen the Christmas tree ornaments at HomeGoods this year?), it’s easy to pull ideas from all the magical elements of the season—like the texture of a soft, cozy blanket, twinkling string lights, or shimmery icing on my favorite baked goods.

“I usually find inspiration for festive nail looks in the small details that surround the season (check out some cute winter nail trends too), like textures, colors, and moods rather than literal holiday symbols,” says nail artist and educator Sofiia Mazur . “I love to translate those elements into nail looks, like a velvet matte finish inspired by holiday outfits or a touch of chrome that feels like sparkle from New Year’s celebrations,” she adds.

Personally, I’m most excited to channel my favorite holiday traditions through my manicures. Hanging ornaments on the tree is a family must-do, so I’m thinking of leaning into rich plums, cranberry reds, and deep greens for a jewel-toned look. Cozying up on my couch to watch A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving is another favorite pastime, and the warm yellows, oranges, and browns could definitely make for some cute geometric nail designs. Or, maybe I can go with some frosted icy snowflake tips worthy of Queen Elsa?

So, if you’re ready to get festive with your nails, keep scrolling for the best holiday nail ideas to inspire your next manicure.

Mini Bows Galore

(Image credit: Instagram / @nailedbyvicx)

From adorning presents to accentuating hairstyles, bows are a timeless accessory. So why not add them to your nails, too? I love how playful and creative these small, colorful bows look, and the tiny silver gems add just the right amount of festive sparkle.

Londontown Lakur Enhanced Colour in Invisible Crown $16 at Nordstrom

Silver Cuffs

(Image credit: Instagram / @paintedbyjools)

While glitter nails will definitely be trending this holiday season, I’m most excited about the fresh, modern ways I’ll see them styled. You don’t have to go all-in with full glitter—Mazur notes that this year’s takes are more refined, featuring micro-sparkles, gradient tips, or subtle shimmer accents layered over neutral bases.

Holo Taco Nail Topper in Scattered Holo Taco $14 at Ulta Beauty

Bangle Nails

(Image credit: Instagram / @nailedbyvicx)

I like to accessorize my nails, just like I do my outfits, and I’m obsessed with the bangle nail trend, which incorporates jewelry into the manicure. Celebrity nail artist Julie K, is also a big fan of the trend. “I love the nod to jewelry on the nails in this ornate way. It makes it look like a chunky stack of bangles is a part of your intricate nail art,” she says.

Deborah Lippmann Gel Lab Pro Nail Color in Baby Love $20 at Nordstrom

Pink Glitter Ombré

(Image credit: Instagram / @stephstonenails)

Bring on all the festive sparkle with a manicure featuring a shimmery pink base and glitter. To achieve the look, celebrity nail artist Stephanie Stone recommends applying two coats of Sally Hansen's Home Sweet Home to your nails. Then, layer “Pink Sand” at the tip of your nail, working your way down towards the base. Ensure a thick layer is applied at the tip to create the glitter ombré effect. Add a layer of top coat for a shiny, long-lasting finish.

Sally Hansen Miracle Gel Pearl Nail Polish in Pink Sand $9.09 at Amazon US

Colorful Jewels

(Image credit: Instagram / @nailedbyvicx)

You can get inspiration straight from your jewelry box with these stunning gem-embellished nails. For a personalized touch, mix and match gem colors and textures—think tiny pearls, crystals, or metallic accents for a look that feels luxe and unique.

Tiwnefua Shiny Colorful Nail Art 3D Rhinestones $7.99 at Amazon US

Festive Prints

(Image credit: Instagram / @nailedbyvicx)

Mazur mentioned that she finds holiday nail inspiration in textured fabrics, and this red-and-white design reminds me of my grandmother’s Christmas table place settings. The hand-painted floral details give it a charming, folk-art feel, but it still looks modern and cheerful for the season.

Chanel Le Vernis Longwear Nail Color in 147 Incendiaire $33 at Nordstrom

Geometric Blues

(Image credit: Instagram / @s.ova.nails)

If you’re looking to try a cool pattern for your next nail look, opt for some geometric lines. “Navy is actually one of the most underrated Christmas colors, and it feels elegant, deep, and a little mysterious,” says Mazur. “I created this look with a nude base and added precise navy blue lines to give it a modern, festive edge. You can always take it up a notch by adding a sparkly ombré twist on one or two nails— just a light dust of silver or blue shimmer,” she adds.

Dior Vernis Nail Lacquer in 902 Pied-de-Poule $34 at Dior

Nude and Gold Details

(Image credit: Instagram / @s.ova.nails)

For a subtle yet playful manicure, Mazur suggests adding delicate gold accents over a natural base. “It feels soft, feminine, and festive without going overboard. It gives that subtle holiday glow while staying minimal,” she says. To recreate the look at home, start with a sheer beige or nude polish. Then, use thin nail tape or a fine brush to add gold lines or tiny metallic details, such as dots, chains, or floral outlines. Finish with a glossy top coat to tie the look together.

Nails.Inc It's Topless 1 Step Gel Manicure in Madison $8.98 at Amazon US

Luxe Silver Chrome

(Image credit: Instagram / @irams.jpeg)

These silver chrome nails will make a major style statement. They give off a futuristic, polished vibe and scream party time. “Chrome is definitely having a moment! It adds that extra dimension without looking overdone, and it has that mirror-like shine that catches every bit of light at a holiday party,” says Mazur.

Minimalist Snowflakes

(Image credit: Instagram / @iramshelton)

When I think of winter prints and colors, white snowflakes instantly come to mind. So why not have some fun with your manicure by creating tiny white snowflakes? It feels delicate and whimsical, and you can add more colors or glitter if you prefer.

Red Carpet Manicure Insta-Chrome Nail Art Pen for Gel Polish in Vanilla Chrome $9.99 at Ulta Beauty

Ruby Red Sparkles

(Image credit: Instagram / @nailgirlnic)

One glance at these ruby red nails instantly brings Dorothy’s magical slippers to mind. Instead of sticking with a classic red manicure, take it up a notch with layers of glitter for a bold twist that'll sparkle just as bright as the holidays.

China Glaze Mega Pigment Nail Lacquer, Glitters in Ruby Pumps $8.50 at Ulta Beauty

Frosted Icy Tips

(Image credit: Instagram / @lolo.nailedit)

These frosted icy tips are giving major Ice Princess vibes, and I can’t get over how stunning they look against a nude base. For this look, the nail artist used a mix of winter pastel shades and created wave-like designs at the nail tips.

Silver Glitter Tips

(Image credit: Instagram / @corrinnabianca)

Elevate your go-to French manicure with a diamond glitter twist. It’s simple but elegant and looks stunning.

Beetles Reflective Gel Nail Polish in Silver Party $6.49 at Amazon US

Hints of Gold

(Image credit: Instagram / @lolo.nailedit)

This abstract manicure features a nude base with white swirls and a hint of gold glitter, creating a whimsical yet chic vibe. If you’re looking to try an abstract design that still feels simple and easy to do, this look is the perfect place to start.

Tenoverten Nail Polish Topper in Bergen $14 at Nordstrom

Candy Cane Glazed Tips

A post shared by Zola Ganzorigt (@nailsbyzola) A photo posted by on

There are plenty of ways to bring holiday sweets to your manicure—just look at this candy cane–glazed design. To recreate it, try a double French manicure using red and white polish to mimic classic candy cane stripes.

OPI Gelcolor Passion Nail Polish in Passion $24 at Amazon US

Main Character Christmas Vibes

(Image credit: Instagram / @nailsxshima)

This adorable Christmas-themed manicure is great for those who prefer minimalist nail designs, but still want something fun. All you’ll need is a sheer pink base, red, and white nail polish, and some small holiday-themed nail stickers.

Fukidog Christmas 3D Nail Art Stickers $7.99 at Amazon US

Golden Edges

(Image credit: Instagram / @corrinnabianca)

Not all manicures require a complete fill; sometimes, a simple outline design is all you need to beautifully highlight your nail shape.

OPI Holiday Nail Lacquer in Nougat by Nature $11.99 at Ulta Beauty

