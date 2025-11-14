17 Best Holiday Nail Ideas That Are Festive, Elevated, and On-Trend for Winter
It's time to deck the halls—and your nails.
I’ll happily argue that there’s no better time to go all out with your manicures than during the holiday season. Between all the festive events, family gatherings, and super glam parties filling my calendar, it’s the perfect excuse to add extra glitter to my nails. And with so much inspiration everywhere (have you seen the Christmas tree ornaments at HomeGoods this year?), it’s easy to pull ideas from all the magical elements of the season—like the texture of a soft, cozy blanket, twinkling string lights, or shimmery icing on my favorite baked goods.
“I usually find inspiration for festive nail looks in the small details that surround the season (check out some cute winter nail trends too), like textures, colors, and moods rather than literal holiday symbols,” says nail artist and educator Sofiia Mazur. “I love to translate those elements into nail looks, like a velvet matte finish inspired by holiday outfits or a touch of chrome that feels like sparkle from New Year’s celebrations,” she adds.
Personally, I’m most excited to channel my favorite holiday traditions through my manicures. Hanging ornaments on the tree is a family must-do, so I’m thinking of leaning into rich plums, cranberry reds, and deep greens for a jewel-toned look. Cozying up on my couch to watch A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving is another favorite pastime, and the warm yellows, oranges, and browns could definitely make for some cute geometric nail designs. Or, maybe I can go with some frosted icy snowflake tips worthy of Queen Elsa?
So, if you’re ready to get festive with your nails, keep scrolling for the best holiday nail ideas to inspire your next manicure.
Mini Bows Galore
From adorning presents to accentuating hairstyles, bows are a timeless accessory. So why not add them to your nails, too? I love how playful and creative these small, colorful bows look, and the tiny silver gems add just the right amount of festive sparkle.
Silver Cuffs
While glitter nails will definitely be trending this holiday season, I’m most excited about the fresh, modern ways I’ll see them styled. You don’t have to go all-in with full glitter—Mazur notes that this year’s takes are more refined, featuring micro-sparkles, gradient tips, or subtle shimmer accents layered over neutral bases.
Bangle Nails
I like to accessorize my nails, just like I do my outfits, and I’m obsessed with the bangle nail trend, which incorporates jewelry into the manicure. Celebrity nail artist Julie K, is also a big fan of the trend. “I love the nod to jewelry on the nails in this ornate way. It makes it look like a chunky stack of bangles is a part of your intricate nail art,” she says.
Pink Glitter Ombré
Bring on all the festive sparkle with a manicure featuring a shimmery pink base and glitter. To achieve the look, celebrity nail artist Stephanie Stone recommends applying two coats of Sally Hansen's Home Sweet Home to your nails. Then, layer “Pink Sand” at the tip of your nail, working your way down towards the base. Ensure a thick layer is applied at the tip to create the glitter ombré effect. Add a layer of top coat for a shiny, long-lasting finish.
Colorful Jewels
You can get inspiration straight from your jewelry box with these stunning gem-embellished nails. For a personalized touch, mix and match gem colors and textures—think tiny pearls, crystals, or metallic accents for a look that feels luxe and unique.
Festive Prints
Mazur mentioned that she finds holiday nail inspiration in textured fabrics, and this red-and-white design reminds me of my grandmother’s Christmas table place settings. The hand-painted floral details give it a charming, folk-art feel, but it still looks modern and cheerful for the season.
Geometric Blues
If you’re looking to try a cool pattern for your next nail look, opt for some geometric lines. “Navy is actually one of the most underrated Christmas colors, and it feels elegant, deep, and a little mysterious,” says Mazur. “I created this look with a nude base and added precise navy blue lines to give it a modern, festive edge. You can always take it up a notch by adding a sparkly ombré twist on one or two nails— just a light dust of silver or blue shimmer,” she adds.
Nude and Gold Details
For a subtle yet playful manicure, Mazur suggests adding delicate gold accents over a natural base. “It feels soft, feminine, and festive without going overboard. It gives that subtle holiday glow while staying minimal,” she says. To recreate the look at home, start with a sheer beige or nude polish. Then, use thin nail tape or a fine brush to add gold lines or tiny metallic details, such as dots, chains, or floral outlines. Finish with a glossy top coat to tie the look together.
Luxe Silver Chrome
These silver chrome nails will make a major style statement. They give off a futuristic, polished vibe and scream party time. “Chrome is definitely having a moment! It adds that extra dimension without looking overdone, and it has that mirror-like shine that catches every bit of light at a holiday party,” says Mazur.
Minimalist Snowflakes
When I think of winter prints and colors, white snowflakes instantly come to mind. So why not have some fun with your manicure by creating tiny white snowflakes? It feels delicate and whimsical, and you can add more colors or glitter if you prefer.
Ruby Red Sparkles
One glance at these ruby red nails instantly brings Dorothy’s magical slippers to mind. Instead of sticking with a classic red manicure, take it up a notch with layers of glitter for a bold twist that'll sparkle just as bright as the holidays.
Frosted Icy Tips
These frosted icy tips are giving major Ice Princess vibes, and I can’t get over how stunning they look against a nude base. For this look, the nail artist used a mix of winter pastel shades and created wave-like designs at the nail tips.
Silver Glitter Tips
Elevate your go-to French manicure with a diamond glitter twist. It’s simple but elegant and looks stunning.
Hints of Gold
This abstract manicure features a nude base with white swirls and a hint of gold glitter, creating a whimsical yet chic vibe. If you’re looking to try an abstract design that still feels simple and easy to do, this look is the perfect place to start.
Candy Cane Glazed Tips
There are plenty of ways to bring holiday sweets to your manicure—just look at this candy cane–glazed design. To recreate it, try a double French manicure using red and white polish to mimic classic candy cane stripes.
Main Character Christmas Vibes
This adorable Christmas-themed manicure is great for those who prefer minimalist nail designs, but still want something fun. All you’ll need is a sheer pink base, red, and white nail polish, and some small holiday-themed nail stickers.
Golden Edges
Not all manicures require a complete fill; sometimes, a simple outline design is all you need to beautifully highlight your nail shape.
Meet The Experts
Stephanie Stone is an advertising and editorial Manicurist based in Los Angeles, CA. She’s also a celebrity nail artist for Sally Hansen. Her clients include Charlie XCX, Tessa Thompson, and Olivia Munn.
Sofiia Mazur is an Arizona-based nail artist and founder of Sova Nails Studio and Sova Nails Academy. Originally from Ukraine, she's trained with some of the top educators in Eastern Europe and brought that knowledge to Canada and now the US.
Shauna Beni-Haynes is a contributing writer for Marie Claire and a freelance journalist and editor specializing in beauty, style, and lifestyle content. She has led editorial shopping teams at Teen Vogue and Byrdie, where she helped shape digital content strategies and guide coverage across the beauty and style verticals. Her previous editorial experience includes roles at ABC News, Condé Nast Traveler, and Prevention. Passionate about all things beauty and style, Shauna enjoys testing new products, exploring the latest TikTok makeup trends, and curating thoughtful recommendations for her readers.